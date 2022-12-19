Genius Sports : Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

7.

An ordinary resolution that the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) (the "Companies Law"), subject to all applicable legislation and regulations, to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Companies Law) of its own Shares, on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may from time to time determine and which may be cancelled or held as treasury shares in accordance with the Companies Law, provided that: a. the maximum aggregate number of Shares authorised to be purchased under this authority shall not exceed 14.99% of the Shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury) as at the date this resolution is passed; b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall be 1% of the average market value of a Share for the three Business Days prior to the day the purchase is made; c. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall be not more than 110% of the average market value of a Share for the three Business Days prior to the day the purchase is made; and such authority shall expire on the date which is 15 months from the date of passing of this resolution or, if earlier, at the end of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company by ordinary resolution), save that the Company may make a contract to acquire Shares under this authority before its expiry, which will or may be executed wholly or partly after its expiration and the Company may make an acquisition of Shares pursuant to such a contract.

127,253,331

85.17

%

22,150,133

14.83

%

862,320