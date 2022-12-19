Advanced search
    GENI   GG00BMF1JR16

GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED

(GENI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
3.550 USD   -10.58%
Genius Sports : Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
08:00aTranscript : Genius Sports Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
12/16Genius Sports Limited Announces Extension of Consent Solicitation Relating to Warrants
Genius Sports : Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

12/19/2022 | 04:45pm EST
Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Genius Sports Limited (the "Company") held its First Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") on December 19, 2022.

A total of 150,265,784 ordinary shares, representing approximately 73.02% of all voting share capital in the Company in issue as of the record date on November 9, 2022, were present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM. The results of the votes are as follows:

For Against Abstain
Resolutions Votes % of
Voted 		Votes % of
Voted 		Votes
1. An ordinary resolution that the annual report, the audited financial statements, the Directors' report, and the Auditor's report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 be received and approved. 147,884,070 99.96 % 62,796 0.04 % 2,318,918
2. An ordinary resolution seeking approval of the re-appointment of Kimberly Williams-Bradley as a Director of the Company. 146,840,831 98.36 % 2,447,273 1.64 % 977,680
3. An ordinary resolution seeking approval of the re-appointment of Daniel Burns as a Director of the Company. 127,753,457 85.58 % 21,533,838 14.42 % 978,489
4. An ordinary resolution for the re-appointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC as Auditor of the Company with respect to its accounts filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from the end of the AGM until the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company. 147,788,313 98.93 % 1,599,728 1.07 % 877,743
5. An ordinary resolution for the reappointment of BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company with respect to its Guernsey statutory accounts from the end of the AGM until the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company. 147,792,888 98.93 % 1,596,417 1.07 % 876,479
6. An ordinary resolution authorising the Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of each Auditor. 147,777,251 98.93 % 1,605,084 1.07 % 883,449
7.

An ordinary resolution that the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) (the "Companies Law"), subject to all applicable legislation and regulations, to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Companies Law) of its own Shares, on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may from time to time determine and which may be cancelled or held as treasury shares in accordance with the Companies Law, provided that:

a. the maximum aggregate number of Shares authorised to be purchased under this authority shall not exceed 14.99% of the Shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury) as at the date this resolution is passed;

b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall be 1% of the average market value of a Share for the three Business Days prior to the day the purchase is made;

c. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall be not more than 110% of the average market value of a Share for the three Business Days prior to the day the purchase is made; and

such authority shall expire on the date which is 15 months from the date of passing of this resolution or, if earlier, at the end of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company by ordinary resolution), save that the Company may make a contract to acquire Shares under this authority before its expiry, which will or may be executed wholly or partly after its expiration and the Company may make an acquisition of Shares pursuant to such a contract.

127,253,331 85.17 % 22,150,133 14.83 % 862,320

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 340 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 802 M 802 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Sports Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,97 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 95,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Adrian Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Charles Fraser Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David R. Levy Chairman
Campbell Stephenson Chief Information Officer
Peter Frey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED-47.76%802
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.65%383 193
NETFLIX, INC.-51.74%129 372
PROSUS N.V.-13.23%89 584
AIRBNB, INC.-46.20%56 714
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.06%51 795