December 2023
Genius Sports Limited
Genius Sports Group
Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Genius Sports Limited (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") on December 6, 2023.
A total of 155,121,977 ordinary shares, representing approximately 72.19% of all voting share capital in the Company in issue as of the record date on October 27, 2023, were present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM. The results of the votes are as follows:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
Resolutions
|Votes
|
% of
Voted
|Votes
|
% of
Voted
|Votes
|1.
|An ordinary resolution that the annual report, the audited financial statements, the Directors' report, and the Auditor's report for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 be received and approved.
|154,990,452
|99.92
|%
|98,557
|0.06
|%
|32,968
|2.
|An ordinary resolution seeking approval of the re-appointment of David Levy as a Class II Director of the Company for a term of three years that expires at the third annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders following such election and until he ceases to serve in his office in accordance with the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation or any law, whichever is earlier.
|148,246,278
|95.57
|%
|6,499,345
|4.19
|%
|376,354
|3.
|An ordinary resolution for the re-appointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC as Auditor of the Company with respect to its accounts filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from the end of the AGM until the completion of the SEC audit for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
|155,018,346
|99.93
|%
|55,161
|0.04
|%
|48,470
|4.
|An ordinary resolution for the reappointment of BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company with respect to its Guernsey statutory accounts from the end of the AGM until the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
|155,036,105
|99.94
|%
|40,479
|0.03
|%
|45,393
|5.
|An ordinary resolution authorising the Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of each Auditor.
|154,742,264
|99.76
|%
|62,092
|0.04
|%
|317,621
|6.
An ordinary resolution that the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) (the "Companies Law"), subject to all applicable legislation and regulations, to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Companies Law) of its own Shares, on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may from time to time determine and which may be cancelled or held as treasury shares in accordance with the Companies Law, provided that:
a. the maximum aggregate number of Shares authorised to be purchased under this authority shall not exceed 14.99% of the Shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury) as at the date this resolution is passed;
b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall be 1% of the average market value of a Share for the three Business Days prior to the day the purchase is made;
c. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall be not more than 110% of the average market value of a Share for the three Business Days prior to the day the purchase is made; and
such authority shall expire on the date which is 15 months from the date of passing of this resolution or, if earlier, at the end of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024 (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company by ordinary resolution), save that the Company may make a contract to acquire Shares under this authority before its expiry, which will or may be executed wholly or partly after its expiration and the Company may make an acquisition of Shares pursuant to such a contract.
|135,944,124
|87.64
|%
|18,612,649
|12.0
|%
|565,204
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Date: December 6, 2023
|By:
/s/ Mark Locke
|Name:
Mark Locke
|Title:
Chief Executive Officer
