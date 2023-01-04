Advanced search
    GENI   GG00BMF1JR16

GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED

(GENI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
3.390 USD   -5.04%
Genius Sports Statement Following Settlement of Litigation with SoftConstruct
BU
2022Genius Sports Limited Announces Filing of Amended Registration Statement on Form F-4 Regarding Certain Amendments to its Previously Announced Warrant Consent Solicitation
BU
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
Genius Sports Statement Following Settlement of Litigation with SoftConstruct

01/04/2023 | 06:02am EST
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and SoftConstruct have agreed a settlement to resolve their legal dispute. As part of this settlement SoftConstruct have agreed to purchase a multi-year license to supply Genius’ market-leading data via its BetConstruct and FeedConstruct channels, with such license acknowledging Genius's ownership of database rights.

“Genius invests significant time, resource, and expertise in creating and developing market-leading technology and databases to collect and supply sports data products across the industry,” says Jack Davison, Genius Sports’ Chief Commercial Officer. “We are delighted that the SoftContruct team have recognized this value and we look forward to working in partnership with them as we move forward.”

“This deal enables us to service our customers with the best data,” says Armand Pinarbasi SoftConstruct’s CEO. “We can now look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship in the years to come.”

ENDS

About Genius Sports
Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 340 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 685 M 685 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Genius Sports Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,39 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Adrian Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Charles Fraser Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David R. Levy Chairman
Campbell Stephenson Chief Information Officer
Peter Frey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED-5.04%685
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.35%415 673
NETFLIX, INC.0.02%131 259
PROSUS N.V.6.84%95 587
AIRBNB, INC.-0.70%53 757
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.55%50 578