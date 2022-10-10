Advanced search
    GENI   GG00BMF1JR16

GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED

(GENI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:49 2022-10-10 pm EDT
4.165 USD   -3.36%
09/23Colts Launch New “Pick Six” Predictor Game in Partnership With Genius Sports
BU
09/23Colts Launch New “Pick Six” Predictor Game in Partnership with Genius Sports
CI
09/15NorthStar Gaming Inc. Partners with Genius Sports Limited to Provide Ontario Sports Bettors with Immersive Betting Experiences
CI
Genius Sports Statement Following Settlement of Litigation with Sportradar

10/10/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
The litigation has been resolved. The resolution enables FDC to continue to license and market FDC data, in future as it determines. Genius Sports shall maintain the exclusive right to provide low latency Official FDC betting data rights through 2024.

Sportradar has agreed to refrain from unofficial in-stadia scouting of Premier League, Football League, and Scottish Professional Football League matches, and has purchased a sublicense from Genius Sports for a delayed feed to be marketed as the Official FDC Secondary Feed, through 2024. The remaining terms of the settlement are confidential.

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 340 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 836 M 836 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 48,4%
Technical analysis trends GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,31 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 79,8%
Managers and Directors
Mark Adrian Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Charles Fraser Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David R. Levy Chairman
Campbell Stephenson Chief Information Officer
Peter Frey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED-43.29%836
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.76%324 631
NETFLIX, INC.-62.69%99 948
PROSUS N.V.-25.73%73 130
AIRBNB, INC.-34.81%69 411
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.06%55 576