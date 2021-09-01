Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genius Sports Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENI   GG00BMF1JR16

GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED

(GENI)
  Report
Genius Sports : Wyoming Awards Genius Sports Inaugural Sports Betting License

09/01/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
State gaming authority grants Genius Sports approval to support sportsbook partners statewide.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been granted a long term Online Sports Wagering Vendor Permit by the Wyoming Gaming Commission.

With the addition of Wyoming, Genius Sports is now authorized to operate in 15 U.S. states, powering award-winning official data, streaming, and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries.

Online sports betting was authorized in Wyoming today, making the state the 23rd to legalize sports betting and begin betting operations. Earlier today, the Wyoming Gaming Commission also approved operating licenses for Genius sportsbook partners DraftKings and BetMGM.

“We are honored that the Wyoming Gaming Commission has joined the growing number of U.S. gaming authorities that have granted Genius a betting supplier license. Our team looks forward to working with our industry-leading sportsbook partners to deliver compelling, high integrity sports betting experiences throughout the great state of Wyoming,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “The momentum behind U.S. sports betting continues to increase and we are excited to help the American market to fulfill its massive potential as we pursue licensing in additional states.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 255 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 705 M 3 705 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Sports Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,51 $
Average target price 30,80 $
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Adrian Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Charles Fraser Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David R. Levy Chairman
Campbell Stephenson Chief Information Officer
Steven Paul Burton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED0.00%3 705
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.40%588 831
PROSUS N.V.-15.23%282 076
NETFLIX, INC.5.26%251 921
AIRBNB, INC.5.58%96 007
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%73 753