    GENI   GG00BMF1JR16

GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED

(GENI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
4.840 USD   -3.59%
Genius Sports to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 10
BU
02/17Genius Sports, XFL Sign Data Distribution Deal
MT
02/17XFL and Genius Sports Strike Official Data Distribution and Fan Engagement Partnership
BU
Genius Sports to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 10

02/24/2023 | 04:02pm EST
Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results before 8:00AM ET on Friday, March 10, 2023.

At 8:00AM ET on the same day, Genius will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Genius’ earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.geniussports.com. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, please visit Genius’ investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 340 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 036 M 1 036 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 50,4%
Managers and Directors
Mark Adrian Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Charles Fraser Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David R. Levy Chairman
Campbell Stephenson Chief Information Officer
Peter Frey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED40.62%1 036
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.59%426 677
NETFLIX, INC.9.76%144 136
PROSUS N.V.6.47%94 009
AIRBNB, INC.46.81%79 244
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.39.39%69 282