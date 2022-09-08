MaximBet Strikes New Official Data, Trading and Personalized Marketing Partnership With Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has secured an extensive new partnership with MaximBet.

Across thousands of events a year, Genius Sports will provide MaximBet with its official data-driven PreMatch, LiveData and LiveTrading solutions to deliver real-time feeds and pin-point pricing. MaximBet is a privately-held, licensed sports betting and iGaming operator that launched last year in partnership with iconic, international media company, Maxim.

Genius Sports will provide MaximBet with the highest quality content for some of the largest competitions in world sports, including NASCAR, NCAA, EPL, FIBA and the NFL. MaximBet will have access to Genius Sports’ full NFL product suite, including access to the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed. As the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference (“MAC”), Genius Sports will also provide MaximBet with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

Genius Sports’ digital marketing solutions will also help MaximBet run highly targeted, data-driven campaigns to attract, engage and retain new customers.

"A premium betting experience requires the best and most exclusive content which makes Genius Sports the ideal partner for MaximBet as we ramp up for growth across North America," said Daniel Graetzer, CEO & Founder, MaximBet. "We are the only true lifestyle sportsbook, offering players incredible, money-can't buy access to MAXIM parties, courtside seats and more. Combining that with the real-time data our players need gives them a full offering not found elsewhere in the marketplace."

“Across official data, trading and highly targeted marketing, Genius Sports will play a central role in powering MaximBet’s exciting growth across the U.S.,” said Sean Conroy, Executive Vice President, North America of Genius Sports. “We’re excited to help engage and expand MaximBet’s passionate customer base.”

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About MaximBet

MaximBet, which is owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim Magazine, is an immersive entertainment and lifestyle experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform.

MaximBet gives players incredible real-life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes, and influencers, and lets guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play.

MaximBet is an Approved Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005557/en/