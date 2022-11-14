Genix Pharmaceuticals : Announces Auditor Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 6, 2022 - Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX-V: GENX; OTCQB:

GENPF) ("Genix" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received a resignation letter from its

auditor, Harbourside CPA, LLP ("Harbourside"), on August 25, 2022, with immediate effect. Harbourside has

decided to cease operations and as a result, must resign on their own initiative. Harbourside has confirmed that

there are no reportable events, "disagreements" or "unresolved issues" (as those terms are defined in National

Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in connection with the change of auditor. Genix is in the

process of engaging a replacement auditor for the 2022 fiscal year.

About Genix

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a novel and generic ophthalmic drugs company. The Company is focused

on the research, development, manufacture, licensing, and sales of novel and innovative healthcare products. In

particular, these products include evidence-based, proprietary over-the-counter ("OTC") nutraceuticals, and other

single molecule generic drugs that have been shown to deliver consistent and verifiable results in various

therapeutic areas. The Company will market and sell its portfolio of novel and generic ophthalmic drugs in Canada

and globally and its nutraceutical products in North America and other select countries. Genix continues to

conduct its scientific R&D of new, innovative products to support the health needs of mainstream consumers.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Mahmoud Aziz, President, Director

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation

www.genixpharm.com

For more information regarding Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation, please contact:

Kevin Bottomley, Director

Tel: +1.604.609.6199

kbottomley@genixpharm.com

