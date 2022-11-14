Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENX   CA37232A1093

GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION

(GENX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:14 2022-11-11 am EST
0.0700 CAD   -6.67%
Genix Pharmaceuticals : Announces Auditor Resignation

11/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia, September 6, 2022 - Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX-V: GENX; OTCQB:

GENPF) ("Genix" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received a resignation letter from its

auditor, Harbourside CPA, LLP ("Harbourside"), on August 25, 2022, with immediate effect. Harbourside has

decided to cease operations and as a result, must resign on their own initiative. Harbourside has confirmed that

there are no reportable events, "disagreements" or "unresolved issues" (as those terms are defined in National

Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in connection with the change of auditor. Genix is in the

process of engaging a replacement auditor for the 2022 fiscal year.

About Genix

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a novel and generic ophthalmic drugs company. The Company is focused

on the research, development, manufacture, licensing, and sales of novel and innovative healthcare products. In

particular, these products include evidence-based, proprietary over-the-counter ("OTC") nutraceuticals, and other

single molecule generic drugs that have been shown to deliver consistent and verifiable results in various

therapeutic areas. The Company will market and sell its portfolio of novel and generic ophthalmic drugs in Canada

and globally and its nutraceutical products in North America and other select countries. Genix continues to

conduct its scientific R&D of new, innovative products to support the health needs of mainstream consumers.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Mahmoud Aziz, President, Director

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation

www.genixpharm.com

For more information regarding Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation, please contact:

Kevin Bottomley, Director

Tel: +1.604.609.6199

kbottomley@genixpharm.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)

accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not

historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements may

be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company

cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and

business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated

in the forward‐looking statements.

