Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a nutraceutical and generic ophthalmic drugs company. The Company is focused on the research, development, manufacturing, licensing, and sales of healthcare products. Its products include evidence-based, proprietary over the counter (OTC) nutraceuticals, and other single-molecule generic drugs. The Company is engaged in marketing and selling other nutraceuticals and some pharmaceutical products, such as bee propolis capsules, calcium liquid softgels, seal oil softgels, marine lipid softgels, Lecithin softgels, fish oil softgels, EPO softgels and spirulina powder. Its products include Ketorolac 0.5% Eye Drops, Bimatoprost 0.01% Eye Drops, Timolol 0.5% Eye Drops, Loteprednol 0.5% Eye Drops, Diclofenac 0.1% Eye Drops, Brimonidine 0.2% Eye Drops. The Company sells its ophthalmic products through traditional pharmacy and drugstore retail outlets and as well as direct to consumers and e-commerce platforms.

Sector Food Processing