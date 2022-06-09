COPENHAGEN, Denmark; June 9, 2022 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that it has commenced a new arbitration under its license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) for daratumumab - Form 6-K

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; June 9, 2022 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that it has commenced a new arbitration under its license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) for daratumumab.

This new arbitration follows from the award in the prior arbitration, where the tribunal ruled in favor of Janssen on the question as to whether Genmab is required to share in Janssen's royalty payments to Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. for its technology used in the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab (marketed as DARZALEX FASPRO® in the United States), cf. Company Announcement No 14. The tribunal based its ruling on the finding that DARZALEX FASPRO constitutes a new licensed product under the license agreement.

In this new arbitration, Genmab is consequently seeking an award of $405 million plus interest in accrued milestone payments for DARZALEX FASPRO and a declaration that it is entitled to a new 13-year royalty term from the date of DARZALEX FASPRO's first commercial sale.

Under the agreement, the arbitration will be conducted in New York pursuant to the rules of the CPR Institute for Dispute Resolution for Non-Administered Arbitration before a panel of three arbitrators. While Genmab intends to vigorously enforce its rights, the outcome of any arbitration proceeding, as well as its duration, is inherently uncertain. The arbitration will be confidential, subject to the parties' disclosure obligations under applicable law. Other than pursuant to these obligations, Genmab does not intend to comment or provide additional information regarding the arbitration until an award on the merits or other material order is issued in the arbitration or the arbitration is otherwise concluded. While the arbitration is pending, Genmab's various collaborations with Janssen will continue.

