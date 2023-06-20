Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Genmab A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMAB   DK0010272202

GENMAB A/S

(GMAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00:00 2023-06-20 am EDT
2611.00 DKK   -1.17%
02:46pCapital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
GL
01:00pGenmab A/s : Form 20-F ⌧ Form 40-F ◻ - Form 6-K
PU
08:32aGenmab A/S has published its Articles of Association
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise

06/20/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; June 20, 2023 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) will increase its share capital by 19,395 shares as a consequence of the exercise of employee warrants.

The increase is effected without any preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the company or others. The shares are subscribed in cash at the following price per share of nominally DKK 1:

2,037 shares at DKK 1,025.00,
1,147 shares at DKK 1,032.00,
75 shares at DKK 1,136.00,
1,072 shares at DKK 1,145.00,
1,430 shares at DKK 1,147.50,
4,337 shares at DKK 1,155.00,
40 shares at DKK 1,210.00,
2,403 shares at DKK 1,334.50,
735 shares at DKK 1,362.50,
1,549 shares at DKK 1,615.00, and
4,570 shares at DKK 1,948.00.

Proceeds to the company are approximately DKK 26.9 million. The increase corresponds to approximately 0.03% of the company's share capital.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are freely transferable negotiable instruments. The new shares give rights to dividends and other rights in relation to the company as of subscription. The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase is expected to be finalized shortly.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act No. 41 of January 13, 2023, it is hereby announced that the total nominal value of Genmab A/S' share capital after the capital increase is DKK 66,038,425 which is made up of 66,038,425 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 66,038,425 votes. 

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose guiding its unstoppable team to strive towards improving the lives of patients through innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 20 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational research and data sciences, which has resulted in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. To help develop and deliver novel antibody therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with Knock-Your-Socks-Off (KYSO) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

Contact:          
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody® and HexElect®.

Company Announcement no. 32
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Kalvebod Brygge 43
1560 Copenhagen V
Denmark

Attachment


All news about GENMAB A/S
02:46pCapital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
GL
01:00pGenmab A/s : Form 20-F ⌧ Form 40-F ◻ - Form 6-K
PU
08:32aGenmab A/S has published its Articles of Association
AQ
06/19Genmab A/s : Articles of association dated June 8, 2023 – English
PU
06/13Transcript : Genmab A/S Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthca..
CI
06/12Genmab Showcases Data from Comprehensive Epcoritamab Development Program in Patients ac..
AQ
06/09Genmab Says Epcoritamab Drug Combination Shows 98% Overall Response Rate in Phase 1/2 T..
MT
06/09Genmab Showcases Data From Comprehensive Epcoritamab Development Program in Patients Ac..
GL
06/09Genmab Showcases Data From Comprehensive Epcoritamab Development Program in Patients Ac..
BU
06/09Genmab A/S Showcases Data from Comprehensive Epcoritamab Development Program in Patient..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENMAB A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 816 M 2 320 M 2 320 M
Net income 2023 4 381 M 643 M 643 M
Net cash 2023 23 917 M 3 508 M 3 508 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 170 B 24 946 M 24 993 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,26x
EV / Sales 2024 7,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 846
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart GENMAB A/S
Duration : Period :
Genmab A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMAB A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 642,00 DKK
Average target price 2 866,70 DKK
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan G. J. van de Winkel President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Pagano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Deirdre P. Connelly Chairman
Tahamtan Ahmadi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Mancini Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENMAB A/S-10.17%25 290
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED20.47%89 600
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.53%83 873
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.83%28 674
BIONTECH SE-25.10%27 123
ARGENX SE3.39%21 910
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer