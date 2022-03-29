Genmab A/S : AGM 2022 Presentation

Annual General Meeting
Copenhagen, Denmark
29 March 2022
Welcome
Deirdre P. Connelly Chair of the Board
Chair of the AGM
Jørgen Kjergaard Madsen
Chair of the AGM
Today's Agenda
1Report by the Board of
Directors on the Company's activities during the past year
-
2Presentation and adoption of the audited 2021 Annual Report and resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and Executive Management from liability
5Election of members of the
Board of Directors
6Election of auditor
7Proposal from the Board of
Directors
-
3Resolution on the distribution of profits as recorded in the adopted Annual Report
8Authorization of the chair of the General Meeting
4Presentation of an advisory vote on the 2021 Compensation Report
9Any other business
4
Introduction
Deirdre P. Connelly
Chair of the Board
Disclaimer
