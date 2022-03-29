Log in
    GMAB   DK0010272202

GENMAB A/S

(GMAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/29 09:57:18 am EDT
2413 DKK   -0.08%
09:49aGENMAB A/S : Company Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
09:49aGENMAB A/S : AGM 2022 Presentation
PU
09:16aPassing of Genmab A/S' Annual General Meeting
GL
Genmab A/S : AGM 2022 Presentation

03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
Annual General Meeting

Copenhagen, Denmark

29 March 2022

Welcome

Deirdre P. Connelly Chair of the Board

Chair of the AGM

Jørgen Kjergaard Madsen

Chair of the AGM

Today's Agenda

1Report by the Board of

Directors on the Company's activities during the past year

  • 2Presentation and adoption of the audited 2021 Annual Report and resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and Executive Management from liability

    5Election of members of the

    Board of Directors

    6Election of auditor

    7Proposal from the Board of

    Directors

  • 3Resolution on the distribution of profits as recorded in the adopted Annual Report

8Authorization of the chair of the General Meeting

4Presentation of an advisory vote on the 2021 Compensation Report

9Any other business

4

Introduction

Deirdre P. Connelly

Chair of the Board

Disclaimer

Genmab A/S published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 612 M 1 713 M 1 713 M
Net income 2022 3 335 M 492 M 492 M
Net cash 2022 18 852 M 2 780 M 2 780 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 B 23 309 M 23 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 212
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart GENMAB A/S
Duration : Period :
Genmab A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMAB A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 2 415,00 DKK
Average target price 2 834,30 DKK
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan G. J. van de Winkel President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Pagano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Deirdre P. Connelly Chairman
Tahamtan Ahmadi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Mancini Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENMAB A/S-8.17%23 309
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.50%74 177
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.80%73 805
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.45%65 100
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-6.08%50 881
BIONTECH SE-35.47%40 177