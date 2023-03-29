Advanced search
    GMAB   DK0010272202

GENMAB A/S

(GMAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:46:46 2023-03-29 am EDT
2590.00 DKK   +0.54%
10:29aGenmab A/s : AGM 2023 Presentation
PU
09:54aPassing of Genmab A/S' Annual General Meeting
GL
03/28Danish Biotechnology Group Genmab Names New Chief Strategy Officer
MT
Genmab A/S : AGM 2023 Presentation

03/29/2023 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting

Copenhagen, Denmark

29 March 2023

Welcome

Deirdre P. Connelly Chair of the Board

Chair of the AGM

Jørgen Kjergaard Madsen

Chair of the AGM

Today's Agenda

1Report by the Board of

Directors on the Company's activities during the past year

  • 2Presentation and adoption of the audited Annual Report 2022 and resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and Executive Management from liability

    5Election of members of the

    Board of Directors

    6Election of auditor

    7Proposal from the Board of

    Directors

  • 3Resolution on the distribution of profits as recorded in the adopted Annual Report

8Authorization of the chair of the General Meeting

4Presentation of an advisory vote on the 2022 Compensation Report

9Any other business

4

1. Report by the Board of Directors on the Company's Activities During the Past Year

Deirdre P. Connelly

Chair of the Board

Disclaimer

Genmab A/S published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:27:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 15 935 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
Net income 2023 4 764 M 693 M 693 M
Net cash 2023 22 816 M 3 320 M 3 320 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 168 B 24 453 M 24 453 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,11x
EV / Sales 2024 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 660
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart GENMAB A/S
Duration : Period :
Genmab A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMAB A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 576,00 DKK
Average target price 2 903,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan G. J. van de Winkel President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Pagano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Deirdre P. Connelly Chairman
Tahamtan Ahmadi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Mancini Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENMAB A/S-12.41%24 453
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.62%88 259
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.47%80 534
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%34 578
BIONTECH SE-18.12%29 915
BEIGENE, LTD.0.01%22 961
