Genmab A/S : Articles of Association - February 24, 2023 (English)

(Unauthorized English translation) (February 24, 2023) Articles of Association of Genmab A/S (CVR-nr. 21023884 Formerly A/S registration no.: 248.498)

Page 2 of 76 Name, Registered Office, Objects and Group Language § 1. The name of the Company is Genmab A/S. § 2. The registered office of the Company shall be in the municipality of Copenhagen. § 3. The objects of the Company are to engage in medical research, production and sale of such products and related business. § 3A. The group language of the Company is English. The Company's Share Capital § 4. The share capital of the Company equals DKK 65,961,573 divided into shares of DKK 1 each or any multiple hereof. § 4A. The Board of Directors is until and including April 12, 2026 authorized to increase the nominal registered share capital on one or more occasions without preemption rights for the existing shareholders by up to nominally DKK 5,500,000 by subscription of new shares that shall have the same rights as the existing shares of the Company. The capital increase can be made by cash or by non-cash payment. Within the authorization to increase the share capital by nominally DKK 5,500,000 shares, the Board of Directors may on one or more occasions and without preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the Company issue up to nominally DKK 2,000,000 shares to employees of the Company and the Company's directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries by cash payment at market price or at a discount price as well as by the issue of bonus shares. No transferability restrictions or redemption obligations shall apply to the new shares. The shares shall be

Page 3 of 76 negotiable instruments, issued in the name of the holder and registered in the name of the holder in the Company's Register of Shareholders. The new shares shall give right to dividends and other rights as determined by the Board of Directors in its resolution to increase the capital. Further, the Board of Directors is until and including April 12, 2026 authorized to increase the nominal registered share capital on one or more occasions with preemption rights for the existing shareholders by up to nominally DKK 5,500,000 by subscription of new shares that shall have the same rights as the existing shares of the Company. The capital increase can be made by cash or by non-cash payment. No transferability restrictions or redemption obligations shall apply to the new shares. The shares shall be negotiable instruments, issued in the name of the holder and registered in the name of the holder in the Company's Register of Shareholders. The new shares shall give right to dividends and other rights as determined by the Board of Directors in its resolution to increase the capital. In connection with the exercise of the authorizations in this Article 4A, the Board of Directors may, however, not increase the nominal share capital by more than a total of DKK 5,500,000. Warrants § 5. By decision of the General Meeting on March 29, 2019 the Board of Directors is authorized to issue on one or more occasions additional warrants to subscribe the Company's shares up to a nominal value of DKK 500,000 to the Company's employees as well as employees of the Company's directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries, excluding the Company's executive management, and to make the related capital increases in cash up to a nominal value of DKK 500,000. The Board of Directors has issued 500,000 warrants and re-issued 70,332 warrants under this authorization. This authorization shall remain in force for a period ending on March 28, 2024. Furthermore, by decision of the General Meeting on April 13, 2021 the Board of Directors is authorized to issue on one or more occasions additional warrants to subscribe the Company's shares up to a nominal value of DKK 750,000

Page 4 of 76 to the Company's employees as well as employees of the Company's directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries, excluding the Company's executive management, and to make the related capital increases in cash up to a nominal value of DKK 750,000, however, the nominal increase of the share capital may be higher due to subsequent adjustments of the warrants in accordance with the adjustment clauses determined by the Board of Directors when the warrants are issued. The Board of Directors has issued 225,847 warrants and re-issued 2,587 warrants under this authorization. This authorization shall remain in force for a period ending on April 12, 2026. The authorizations entitle the Board of Directors to issue warrants to the Company's employees as well as employees of the Company's directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries however, with the authorizations of March 29, 2019 and April 13, 2021 not comprising the Company's executive management. Subject to the rules in force at any time, the Board of Directors may re-use or re-issue lapsed nonexercised warrants, if any, provided that the re-use or re-issue occurs under the same terms and within the time limitations set out in this authorization. Re-use is to be construed as the Board of Directors' entitlement to let another party enter into an existing agreement on warrants. Re-issue is to be construed as the Board of Directors' option to re-issue new warrants under the same authorization, if previously issued warrants have lapsed. The existing shareholders of the Company shall not have a right of pre-emption in connection with the issue of warrants based on these authorizations. One warrant shall give the right to subscribe one share with a nominal value of DKK 1 at a subscription price per share determined by the Board of Directors which, however, shall be no less than the market price per share of the Company's shares at the time of issue. The exercise period for the issued warrants shall be determined by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is authorized to set out more detailed terms for the warrants that are to be issued based on these authorizations. The existing shareholders of the Company shall not have a right of preemption in connection with issue of shares on the basis of warrants. The shares that are issued through the exercise of warrants shall have the same rights as existing shares cf. these Articles of Association.