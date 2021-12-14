Genmab A/S : Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise - Form 6-K

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; December 14, 2021 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) will increase its share capital by 15,541 shares as a consequence of the exercise of employee warrants.

The increase is effected without any preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the company or others. The shares are subscribed in cash at the following price per share of nominally DKK 1:

500 shares at DKK 466.20,

12,782 shares at DKK 1,025.00,

2,028 shares at DKK 1,032.00,

134 shares at DKK 1,050.00, and

97 shares at DKK 1,145.00.

Proceeds to the company are approximately DKK 15.7 million. The increase corresponds to approximately 0.02% of the company's share capital.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are freely transferable negotiable instruments. The new shares give rights to dividends and other rights in relation to the company as of subscription. The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase is expected to be finalized shortly.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act No. 2014 of November 1, 2021, it is hereby announced, that the total nominal value of Genmab A/S' share capital after the capital increase is DKK 65,718,456 which is made up of 65,718,456 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 65,718,456 votes.

