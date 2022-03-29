Genmab A/S : Company Announcement - Form 6-K

Company Announcement

● At Genmab A/S' Annual General Meeting held today March 29, 2022, the Annual Report for 2021 was approved

● Discharge was given to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management and the year's profit was carried forward

● The 2021 Compensation Report was approved

● One new member of the Board of Directors was elected, and five members of the Board of Directors were re-elected

● PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the Company

● The proposal from the Board of Directors on the Board of Directors' remuneration for 2022 was adopted

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; March 29, 2022 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) held its Annual General Meeting, today at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Copenhagen, Denmark. At the meeting, Deirdre P. Connelly, Chair of the Board of Directors gave - on behalf of the Board of Directors - a report on the Company's activities during the past year. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jan van de Winkel presented the Company's plans for 2022, and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Anthony Pagano presented the Annual Report for 2021 endorsed by the auditors. The report was approved, and discharge was given to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

It was decided that the year's profit of DKK 3,008 million be carried forward by transfer to retained earnings, as stated in the Annual Report.

The 2021 Compensation Report was approved.

Ms. Elizabeth O'Farrell was elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year period. Ms. Deirdre P. Connelly, Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg, Mr. Rolf Hoffmann, Dr. Paolo Paoletti, and Dr. Anders Gersel Pedersen were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year period.

The Board of Directors is hereafter comprised of:

Ms. Deirdre P. Connelly,

Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg

Mr. Rolf Hoffmann

Dr. Paolo Paoletti

Dr. Anders Gersel Pedersen

Ms. Elizabeth O'Farrell

Mr. Martin Schultz (Employee elected member)

Ms. Mijke Zachariasse (Employee elected member)

Mr. Takahiro Hamatani (Employee elected member)

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the Company's auditor.

The General Meeting adopted the proposal from the Board of Directors to adopt the Board of Directors' remuneration for

2022.

About Genmab

