Genmab A/S : Company Announcement - Form 6-K

Company Announcement

● Based on the topline results from the EPCORE™ NHL-1 clinical trial, Genmab and AbbVie will engage global regulatory authorities to discuss next steps

● Data from the clinical trial to be presented at a future medical meeting

● Large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) is a common form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and currently has limited treatment options

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NORTH CHICAGO, Illinois; APRIL 13, 2022 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today topline results from the first cohort of the EPCORE™ NHL-1 phase 1/2, clinical trial evaluating epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody. The study cohort includes 157 patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, including 38.9 percent who received prior treatment with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Based on the topline results, the companies will engage global regulatory authorities to determine next steps.

The topline results from this cohort demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 63.1 percent as confirmed by an independent review committee (IRC), which exceeded the protocol prespecified threshold for efficacy. The observed median duration of response (DOR) was 12 months. The most common treatment-emergent adverse event was cytokine release syndrome (CRS) with 49.7 percent, including 2.5 percent grade 3. The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical meeting.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' broad oncology collaboration. The companies remain committed to evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy, for a variety of hematologic malignancies, including an ongoing phase 3, open-label, randomized trial evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) (NCT: 04628494).

"Together with our partner, AbbVie, we will work with regulatory authorities to determine next steps and continue to evaluate epcoritamab in a variety of clinical trials as a potential treatment option for patients with various hematological malignancies," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. "We look forward to sharing the findings at a future medical meeting."

LBCL is a fast-growing type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) - a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system - that affects B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. There are an estimated 150,000 new LBCL cases each year globally. LBCL includes DLBCL, which is the most common type of NHL worldwide and accounts for approximately 31 percent of all NHL cases.i,ii,iii,iv

"We aim to leverage AbbVie's strong blood cancer expertise to further develop epcoritamab, alongside Genmab, for certain blood cancer patients who have limited treatment options," said Mohamed Zaki, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President and Head, Global Oncology Development, AbbVie.

About the EPCORE™ NHL-1 Trial

EPCORE™ NHL-1 an open-label, multi-center safety and preliminary efficacy trial of epcoritamab that consists of two parts: a phase 1 first-in-human, dose escalation part; and a phase 2 expansion part. The trial was designed to evaluate