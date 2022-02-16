Genmab A/S : Compensation Report 2021

This Compensation Report for 2021 describes the details of the compensation of the Board of Directors of Genmab A/S and our Executive Management in respect of the financial year 2021. For ease of reference, we refer to compensation of the Board of Directors as "Board Compensation" and compensation of the Executive Management officers as "executive compensation." In addition, we refer to Genmab A/S as either "Genmab" or the "Company". The words "compensation" and "remuneration" are interchangeable as are "total compensation" and "total remuneration". The remuneration of the Board and Executive Management during the past financial year has been provided in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy that was most recently adopted at the April 13, 2021 Annual General Meeting and is available on the Company's website: https://ir.genmab.com/governance/compensation#content (the "Remuneration Policy"). It should also be noted that the 2020 Compensation Report was presented for an indicative vote and adopted at the April 13, 2021 Annual General Meeting. The advisory vote and the comments thereto did not give rise to any adjustments to this 2021 Compensation Report. This Compensation Report has been prepared in compliance with section 139b of the Danish Companies Act. The Compensation Report also includes disclosures that are not required by law but that Genmab believes are helpful for shareholders to understand Genmab's approach to executive compensation and Board compensation. It should be noted that all compensation disclosures for Genmab employees included in the tables of this report are reflective of the time served in the capacity of either a.) a member of Executive Management or b.) as an employee-elected member of the Board of Directors. Any compensation earned outside of this is not captured. This Compensation Report has been submitted to the Company's auditor with a view to ensure that information pursuant to section 139b (3) of the Danish Companies Act appears in this Compensation Report for the financial year 2021. The Company's auditor has not found any deficiencies in the information provided in this Compensation Report for the financial year 2021. To assist you in finding important information, a table of contents is provided below: Letter from our Compensation Committee Chair 3 - Annual Bonus Plan 16 Overview 5 - Long-Term Incentive Plan 20 -Implementation of Shareholder Commitments During 2021 6 Executive Compensation Governance 22 - Compensation Decision-Making 2021 Executive Compensation 8 - Reviewing Compensation Practices 23 - Elements of Executive Compensation - Performance Highlights and Compensation Impact 9 2021 Board of Directors' Compensation at a Glance 23 - Genmab A/S TSR Performance 11 - 2021 Total Compensation at a Glance 12 Other Compensation Matters 26 Executive Compensation Philosophy - Resignation and Retention Arrangements 13 26 - Evolution of Approach to Executive Compensation - Right to Reclaim Variable Remuneration - Pay for Performance 13 - Shareholding Requirements 26 - Global Compensation Perspective 14 - Pledging and Hedging Policies 28 - Compensation Peer Frame Analysis 14 - Application of Remuneration Policy 28 2021 Target Direct Compensation - Derogations and Deviations from Remuneration Policy 28 16 Detailed Compensation Tables 29 - Base Salary 2

Letter from Our Compensation Committee Chair Dear Shareholders, Founded in 1999 in Copenhagen, we are a proud Danish company that has grown into a leading international biotechnology company. Genmab believes in the transformative power of science and technology. Our core purpose is to improve the lives of patients with cancer by creating and developing innovative and differentiated antibody products that will transform the future of cancer treatment. It is our reason for being. As we approach the quarter century mark, we are very proud of our past accomplishments but we keep our focus on the future. As we have grown from a small Danish company with local presence to a global leader with international presence, the perspective of the Compensation Committee has also had to evolve to keep pace with the Company's growth, the critical need to attract and retain highly qualified employees, executives and Board members, and the fierce competition for talent, particularly in the United States and Europe. The Compensation Committee recognizes that Genmab's ability to recruit and retain market-leading talent who are skilled in our business, believe in our mission, and capable of executing our strategy, requires a global compensation perspective. The Compensation Report provides background and context about the global factors affecting Genmab in the context of both executive compensation and Board remuneration. In light of the foregoing, the Compensation Committee's aim is to create a globally competitive compensation program that supports the execution of our business strategy and is aligned with creating long-term value for our shareholders. At its core, our compensation program must attract and retain the brightest and most innovative minds in business, science and academia from around the world; motivate the management team to meet ambitious annual and long-term goals; and drive value creation. Accordingly, we strive to balance the need to deliver market-competitive pay for globally-sourced talent within a framework that provides the appropriate mix of fixed and variable, "at-risk" compensation to attract, retain and motivate the leadership team and align with our pay-for-performance objectives. We value the views of our investors and, in 2021, we continued our extensive outreach effort to canvas your views on compensation. This effort involved reaching out to proxy advisors and to shareholders representing over 40% of the Company's outstanding common stock and we had an opportunity to directly engage with those proxy advisors and shareholders who accepted our invitation to engage in a dialogue. These discussions were robust and the perspectives we heard were diverse. On behalf of the Compensation Committee, I would like to express sincere appreciation for the time spent and thoughtful feedback provided by our investors. As discussed in the Implementation of Shareholder Commitments During 2021 section of the Compensation Report, I am pleased to report that during 2021 we successfully implemented all the actions we committed to implement in response to investor feedback. While we were able to incorporate investor feedback into our remuneration practices, we continue to see an increasing strategic challenge in being able to compete for executive talent in an international market. Finally, a word about Genmab's comprehensive approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR) which is grounded in our commitment to sustainability, driven by our purpose and vision, and guided by our core values. We have implemented new CSR-related policies, procedures and programs to ensure that the value we provide to our stakeholders is long-lasting. We are committed to ensure our actions benefit our stakeholders patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, employees, our partners, shareholders - and society as a whole. Being socially responsible is fundamental to the way we work at Genmab. We invite you to read the 2021 Compensation Report and hope you will find it informative. 3

Genmab is on an exciting and dynamic journey, and the Compensation Committee is and will remain committed to the ongoing evaluation and improvement of our compensation program to ensure it supports the Company's strategy and fosters shareholder alignment. We look forward to continuing the dialogue and encourage you to reach out with any questions or concerns related to our compensation program. Thank you for your investment in Genmab. Sincerely, Anders Gersel Pedersen Compensation Committee Chair 4