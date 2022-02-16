Log in
  Report
GENMAB A/S : Compensation Report 2021
GENMAB A/S : Corporate Governance Report 2021 - English
Genmab A/S : Compensation Report 2021

02/16/2022
This Compensation Report for 2021 describes the details of the compensation of the Board of Directors of Genmab A/S and our Executive Management in respect of the financial year 2021. For ease of reference, we refer to compensation of the Board of Directors as "Board Compensation" and compensation of the Executive Management officers as "executive compensation." In addition, we refer to Genmab A/S as either "Genmab" or the "Company". The words "compensation" and "remuneration" are interchangeable as are "total compensation" and "total remuneration".

The remuneration of the Board and Executive Management during the past financial year has been provided in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy that was most recently adopted at the April 13, 2021 Annual General Meeting and is available on the Company's website: https://ir.genmab.com/governance/compensation#content (the "Remuneration Policy"). It should also be noted that the 2020 Compensation Report was presented for an indicative vote and adopted at the April 13, 2021 Annual General Meeting. The advisory vote and the comments thereto did not give rise to any adjustments to this 2021 Compensation Report.

This Compensation Report has been prepared in compliance with section 139b of the Danish Companies Act. The Compensation Report also includes disclosures that are not required by law but that Genmab believes are helpful for shareholders to understand Genmab's approach to executive compensation and Board compensation. It should be noted that all compensation disclosures for Genmab employees included in the tables of this report are reflective of the time served in the capacity of either a.) a member of Executive Management or b.) as an employee-elected member of the Board of Directors. Any compensation earned outside of this is not captured.

This Compensation Report has been submitted to the Company's auditor with a view to ensure that information pursuant to section 139b (3) of the Danish Companies Act appears in this Compensation Report for the financial year 2021. The Company's auditor has not found any deficiencies in the information provided in this Compensation Report for the financial year 2021.

To assist you in finding important information, a table of contents is provided below:

Letter from our Compensation Committee Chair

3

- Annual Bonus Plan

16

Overview

5

-

Long-Term Incentive Plan

20

-Implementation of Shareholder Commitments During 2021

6

Executive Compensation Governance

22

- Compensation Decision-Making

2021 Executive Compensation

8

-

Reviewing Compensation Practices

23

- Elements of Executive Compensation

-

Performance Highlights and Compensation Impact

9

2021 Board of Directors' Compensation at a Glance

23

- Genmab A/S TSR Performance

11

- 2021 Total Compensation at a Glance

12

Other Compensation Matters

26

Executive Compensation Philosophy

-

Resignation and Retention Arrangements

13

26

-

Evolution of Approach to Executive Compensation

-

Right to Reclaim Variable Remuneration

-

Pay for Performance

13

-

Shareholding Requirements

26

-

Global Compensation Perspective

14

-

Pledging and Hedging Policies

28

-

Compensation Peer Frame Analysis

14

-

Application of Remuneration Policy

28

2021 Target Direct Compensation

-

Derogations and Deviations from Remuneration Policy

28

16

Detailed Compensation Tables

29

-

Base Salary

2

Letter from Our Compensation Committee Chair

Dear Shareholders,

Founded in 1999 in Copenhagen, we are a proud Danish company that has grown into a leading international biotechnology company. Genmab believes in the transformative power of science and technology. Our core purpose is to improve the lives of patients with cancer by creating and developing innovative and differentiated antibody products that will transform the future of cancer treatment. It is our reason for being. As we approach the quarter century mark, we are very proud of our past accomplishments but we keep our focus on the future.

As we have grown from a small Danish company with local presence to a global leader with international presence, the perspective of the Compensation Committee has also had to evolve to keep pace with the Company's growth, the critical need to attract and retain highly qualified employees, executives and Board members, and the fierce competition for talent, particularly in the United States and Europe. The Compensation Committee recognizes that Genmab's ability to recruit and retain market-leading talent who are skilled in our business, believe in our mission, and capable of executing our strategy, requires a global compensation perspective. The Compensation Report provides background and context about the global factors affecting Genmab in the context of both executive compensation and Board remuneration.

In light of the foregoing, the Compensation Committee's aim is to create a globally competitive compensation program that supports the execution of our business strategy and is aligned with creating long-term value for our shareholders. At its core, our compensation program must attract and retain the brightest and most innovative minds in business, science and academia from around the world; motivate the management team to meet ambitious annual and long-term goals; and drive value creation. Accordingly, we strive to balance the need to deliver market-competitive pay for globally-sourced talent within a framework that provides the appropriate mix of fixed and variable, "at-risk" compensation to attract, retain and motivate the leadership team and align with our pay-for-performance objectives.

We value the views of our investors and, in 2021, we continued our extensive outreach effort to canvas your views on compensation. This effort involved reaching out to proxy advisors and to shareholders representing over 40% of the Company's outstanding common stock and we had an opportunity to directly engage with those proxy advisors and shareholders who accepted our invitation to engage in a dialogue. These discussions were robust and the perspectives we heard were diverse. On behalf of the Compensation Committee, I would like to express sincere appreciation for the time spent and thoughtful feedback provided by our investors. As discussed in the Implementation of Shareholder Commitments During 2021 section of the Compensation Report, I am pleased to report that during 2021 we successfully implemented all the actions we committed to implement in response to investor feedback. While we were able to incorporate investor feedback into our remuneration practices, we continue to see an increasing strategic challenge in being able to compete for executive talent in an international market.

Finally, a word about Genmab's comprehensive approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR) which is grounded in our commitment to sustainability, driven by our purpose and vision, and guided by our core values. We have implemented new CSR-related policies, procedures and programs to ensure that the value we provide to our stakeholders is long-lasting. We are committed to ensure our actions benefit our stakeholders

  • patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, employees, our partners, shareholders - and society as a whole. Being socially responsible is fundamental to the way we work at Genmab.

We invite you to read the 2021 Compensation Report and hope you will find it informative.

3

Genmab is on an exciting and dynamic journey, and the Compensation Committee is and will remain committed to the ongoing evaluation and improvement of our compensation program to ensure it supports the Company's strategy and fosters shareholder alignment. We look forward to continuing the dialogue and encourage you to reach out with any questions or concerns related to our compensation program.

Thank you for your investment in Genmab. Sincerely,

Anders Gersel Pedersen

Compensation Committee Chair

4

Overview

As noted in the Letter from our Compensation Committee Chair, Genmab faces the challenge of operating in the fast-moving oncology sector in which many, if not most, of our competitors are based in the United States, as are many of the talented people we need to recruit and retain. Accordingly, our ability to recruit and retain market-leading talent who are skilled in our business, aligned with our mission, and capable of executing our strategy, requires a global perspective. The following illustrates various factors and key considerations that contribute to our efforts to continue evolving our company for sustainable, long-term success:

Global Factor

Key Considerations

Talent Sourcing

As Genmab's business continues to evolve and expand, as well as increase in complexity, we will require new capabilities

for areas in which we have not previously operated.

The biotechnology space, and in particular the oncology sector, are not only fast-evolving but highly competitive. The pool

of talent for people with the skills and knowledge Genmab needs is competitive and relatively small, even at a global level.

Since Genmab's business strategy is extremely focused and targeted, our talent pools are consequently very small and

specialized.

Our ability to attract and retain talented leaders in key roles is fundamental to execution of our long-term plan.

Peer Companies

We understand that many of our shareholders will benchmark Genmab's pay arrangements for both Executive

Management and Board of Directors against the largest Danish companies or perhaps a basket of Nordic- and European-

sector peers; However, in order to ensure that we can source talent from a global and diverse pool of executives and

5

Disclaimer

Genmab A/S published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
