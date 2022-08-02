Genmab A/S : Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy

Date of Effect: June 2022

Version: 1.0

Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy

1. Philosophy

At Genmab, our people are our greatest strength. We value the collective sum of individual differences, life and professional experiences, knowledge, creativity, innovation, self-expression, unique capabilities and talent that our people contribute to their work. This is an essential part of our culture, our reputation, and our achievements.

Creating and maintaining an inclusive culture means respecting each and every individual associated with Genmab, whether an employee or contingent worker, vendor, customer or patient. We value and listen to different opinions to understand different cultures and appreciate different backgrounds. That is why we seek diverse talent who can offer Genmab new perspectives and insights to challenge the way we approach problems and enable innovation. Our inclusive culture welcomes and supports all employees, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, and other characteristics.

At Genmab prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion means creating richer solutions, obtaining better results, and maximizing productivity, innovation, and creativity. Diversity allows for a variety of perspectives, and inclusion takes different ideas and perspectives into account, while equity ensures fair opportunities to succeed.

To create a culture that is genuinely inclusive and better reflects the diversity of its employees and the communities it serves, Genmab is working to ensure in our policies and programs that all employees:

Are treated with dignity and respect

Have equitable access to employment opportunities

Can participate in all aspects of work life

Value differences across all employees

Have a sense of belonging and are comfortable being their authentic selves

2. Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Genmab's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is rooted in our four core values, the standards we adhere to every day. Passion for innovation, determination, integrity, and teamwork create an atmosphere that fosters individual development and continuous learning, so our employees can achieve their maximum potential.

Diversity: We embrace each employee's unique contribution to our culture by valuing differences including age, disabilities, gender, Genmab heritage, nationality, professional specialization race/ethnicity, problem-solving style, sexual orientation, and social class.

Equity: We believe that every employee matters and we are open to exploring possibilities that can service the unique needs of each employee to create value for Genmab and our patients.

