    GMAB   DK0010272202

GENMAB A/S

(GMAB)
2022-08-02
2533.00 DKK   -2.28%
GENMAB A/S : Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy
PU
08:18aGenmab A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
08/01GENMAB A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - Form 6-K
PU
Genmab A/S : Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy

08/02/2022
Date of Effect: June 2022

Version: 1.0

Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy

1. Philosophy

At Genmab, our people are our greatest strength. We value the collective sum of individual differences, life and professional experiences, knowledge, creativity, innovation, self-expression, unique capabilities and talent that our people contribute to their work. This is an essential part of our culture, our reputation, and our achievements.

Creating and maintaining an inclusive culture means respecting each and every individual associated with Genmab, whether an employee or contingent worker, vendor, customer or patient. We value and listen to different opinions to understand different cultures and appreciate different backgrounds. That is why we seek diverse talent who can offer Genmab new perspectives and insights to challenge the way we approach problems and enable innovation. Our inclusive culture welcomes and supports all employees, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, and other characteristics.

At Genmab prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion means creating richer solutions, obtaining better results, and maximizing productivity, innovation, and creativity. Diversity allows for a variety of perspectives, and inclusion takes different ideas and perspectives into account, while equity ensures fair opportunities to succeed.

To create a culture that is genuinely inclusive and better reflects the diversity of its employees and the communities it serves, Genmab is working to ensure in our policies and programs that all employees:

  • Are treated with dignity and respect
  • Have equitable access to employment opportunities
  • Can participate in all aspects of work life
  • Value differences across all employees
  • Have a sense of belonging and are comfortable being their authentic selves

2. Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Genmab's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is rooted in our four core values, the standards we adhere to every day. Passion for innovation, determination, integrity, and teamwork create an atmosphere that fosters individual development and continuous learning, so our employees can achieve their maximum potential.

Diversity: We embrace each employee's unique contribution to our culture by valuing differences including age, disabilities, gender, Genmab heritage, nationality, professional specialization race/ethnicity, problem-solving style, sexual orientation, and social class.

Equity: We believe that every employee matters and we are open to exploring possibilities that can service the unique needs of each employee to create value for Genmab and our patients.

Genmab A/S Kalvebod Brygge 43, DK-1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark

Tel. +45 7020 2728

www.genmab.com

CVR no. 2102 3884

Page 1 of 3

Date of Effect: June 2022

Version: 1.0

Inclusion: We create a collaborative, supportive, and respectful environment that increases the participation and contribution of all employees across Genmab by increasing mutual understanding, personal connections, and removing barriers of discrimination.

All Genmab employees have a responsibility to treat others with dignity and respect at all times. Colleagues are expected to exhibit inclusive conduct during work, at work functions, traveling on behalf of Genmab, at the work site and, all other company-sponsored and participative events.

All employees are encouraged to attend and complete ongoing diversity awareness training to enhance their knowledge to fulfill this responsibility.

Genmab has shown long-term commitment to cultivating and preserving this culture of diversity, equity and inclusion across our organization by making Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) a Center of Excellence in the organization, assigning full-time senior personnel to drive our DEI strategy. Furthermore, Genmab's DEI strategy is endorsed and guided by a DEI Council made up of senior executives, ensuring an organization-wide mandate to deliver on our mission statement:

At Genmab, we believe that fundamental to achieving our 2025 Vision is diversity, equity and inclusion. We work as ONE Team and are committed to championing an equitable environment that embraces and promotes fairness, uniqueness and empowers each team member to bring an individual's authentic self to work in a safe, open and respectful environment.

3. Action Plans

We aim to put DEI at the core of the employee experience beginning with our practices and policies on talent recruitment and selection; compensation and benefits; professional development; training; promotions; transfers; social and recreational programs offered; and end of employment.

We seek to achieve this commitment by demonstrating workplace diversity and inclusion actions, plans, and initiatives that help us to:

  • Ensure equitable access to employment opportunities
  • Raise collective cultural intelligence and address conscious/unconscious bias
  • Build competency to work with and manage diversity, equity and inclusive principles
  • Improve the employee experience and work to provide a safe, trusting, and diverse work environment across all disciplines
  • Create opportunities to connect employees across the company, sharing individual and group experiences

4. Now and the Future

Genmab is committed to making diversity, equity and inclusion a pillar of our company. As a company, diversity, equity and inclusion will be at the forefront of how we work and will be a call

Genmab A/S Kalvebod Brygge 43, DK-1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark

Tel. +45 7020 2728

www.genmab.com

CVR no. 2102 3884

Page 2 of 3

Date of Effect: June 2022

Version: 1.0

to action for all employees across all disciplines and geographies. This work cannot be done in a silo - we need all employees to be part of the solution. To truly succeed we must all work together to contribute to building diversity, equity and inclusion across our company. We must all commit to working as One Team to support each other, constantly remaining curious about our differences in order to truly leverage our organizational potential.

Adopted by the Board of Directors on June 9, 2022.

Genmab A/S Kalvebod Brygge 43, DK-1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark

Tel. +45 7020 2728

www.genmab.com

CVR no. 2102 3884

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Genmab A/S published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
