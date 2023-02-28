Advanced search
Genmab A/S : Form 20-F ⌧ Form 40-F ◻ - Form 6-K

02/28/2023
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549


FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2023

COMMISSION FILE NUMBER 001-38976

Genmab A/S
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Kalvebod Brygge 43

1560 Copenhagen V

Denmark

+45 70 20 27 28
(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ⌧ Form 40-F ◻

This report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in Genmab A/S's registration statements on Form S-8 (File No. 333-232693) and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

GENMAB A/S

BY:

/s/ Anthony Pagano

Name: Anthony Pagano

Title: Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

DATE: FEB 28, 2023

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit

Description of Exhibit

3.1

Articles of Association

Attachments

Disclaimer

Genmab A/S published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 16:25:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
