Genmab A/S : Investor Presentation - February 2021

Innovating Antibodies, Improving Lives

Investor Presentation

February 2021

This presentation contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to our products), are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among others, risks associated with product discovery and development, uncertainties related to theoutcome of clinical trials, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment, unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of our products in patients, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. Further, certain forward looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this presentation nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

On the Road to 2025:

Evolving Into a Fully Integrated Biotech

Core Purpose

To improve the lives of patients by creating & developing innovative antibody products

Our Strategy

 Focus on core competence

 Turn science into medicine

 Build a profitable & successful biotech

Vision

By 2025, our own product has transformed cancer treatment and we have a pipeline of knock-your-socks off antibodies

Our Core Purpose, Strategy & Vision Guide Our Work

Consistent and solid track recordWorld-class pipeline & innovation with two potential near-term launchesPartnerships with innovators and industry leadersStrong Financials to invest in growth opportunities