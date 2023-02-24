Genmab A/S : Investor Presentation - February 2023
02/24/2023 | 12:26pm EST
Rooted in Science, Inspired by Patients
Investor Presentation
February 2023
Forward looking statement
This presentation contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating
to our products), are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among others, risks associated with product discovery and development, uncertainties related to the
outcome of clinical trials, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment, unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of our products in patients, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. Further, certain forward looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this presentation nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.
Tivdak is being co-developed and co-promoted by Genmab and Seagen.
For Investor audience only. Not for public information or use. Not for promotional use.
The Genmab Model
Deep insight into antibody biology
disease targets
Solid tumors
B-cellNHL
Multiple Myeloma
Proprietary technologies enable us to build a world-class pipeline
DuoBody®
HexaBody®
DuoHexaBody®
HexElect®
Match in-house expertise with strategic collaborations & partnerships
Discovery / academic
Technology based
Product based
Strong pipeline of potential 1st-in-class /best-in-class products
Tisotumab vedotin
Epcoritamab
DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB
DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB
DuoHexaBody-CD37
HexaBody-CD38
DuoBody-CD3xB7H4
HexaBody-CD27
Tisotumab vedotin is being co-developed and co-promoted in the U.S. by Genmab and Seagen; Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046/BNT311), DuoBody-CD40x4- 1BB (GEN1042/BNT312) and HexaBody-CD27 (GEN1053/BNT313) are being co-developed by Genmab and BioNTech; HexaBody-CD38 is being developed in exclusive worldwide license and option agreement with Janssen.