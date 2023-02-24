Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Genmab A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMAB   DK0010272202

GENMAB A/S

(GMAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:46 2023-02-24 am EST
2661.00 DKK   +0.38%
12:26pGenmab A/s : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
08:44aEuropean Companies Plan Flurry of Buybacks -- At a Glance
DJ
02/23Global markets live: BAE Systems, Ebay, Nvidia, Lucid Group, Bumble...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Genmab A/S : Investor Presentation - February 2023

02/24/2023 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rooted in Science, Inspired by Patients

Investor Presentation

February 2023

Forward looking statement

This presentation contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating

to our products), are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among others, risks associated with product discovery and development, uncertainties related to the

outcome of clinical trials, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment, unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of our products in patients, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. Further, certain forward looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this presentation nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

© Genmab 2023

2

For Investor audience only. Not for public information or use. Not for promotional use.

Towards 2030:

Evolving Into a Fully

Integrated Biotech

Innovation Powerhouse

Core Purpose

Our unstoppable team will improve the lives of patients through innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics.

Our Strategy

  • Focus on core competence
  • Turn science into medicine
  • Build a profitable & successful biotech

Vision

By 2030, our KYSO antibody medicines are fundamentally transforming the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases.

© Genmab 2023

3

For Investor audience only. Not for public information or use. Not for promotional use.

Solid Track Record and

Financial Foundation

Fuel Our Growth

  • 40 Cumulative INDs since 1999
  • Innovative clinical pipeline: 9 Genmab owned ≥50%
  • 6 approved medicines based on Genmab's innovation and antibody expertise
  • First medicine on the market: Tivdak® (tisotumab vedotin-tftv),co-promoting with Seagen in U.S.
  • Growing recurring revenue
  • Sustainably profitable with cash position of ~USD 3B
  • Investing in our capabilities
  • Experienced, international leadership team

© Genmab 2023

4

Tivdak is being co-developed and co-promoted by Genmab and Seagen.

For Investor audience only. Not for public information or use. Not for promotional use.

The Genmab Model

Deep insight into antibody biology

  • disease targets
  • Solid tumors
  • B-cellNHL
  • Multiple Myeloma

Proprietary technologies enable us to build a world-class pipeline

  • DuoBody®
  • HexaBody®
  • DuoHexaBody®
  • HexElect®

Match in-house expertise with strategic collaborations & partnerships

  • Discovery / academic
  • Technology based
  • Product based

Strong pipeline of potential 1st-in-class /best-in-class products

  • Tisotumab vedotin
  • Epcoritamab
  • DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB
  • DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB
  • DuoHexaBody-CD37
  • HexaBody-CD38
  • DuoBody-CD3xB7H4
  • HexaBody-CD27

Tisotumab vedotin is being co-developed and co-promoted in the U.S. by Genmab and Seagen; Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046/BNT311), DuoBody-CD40x4- 1BB (GEN1042/BNT312) and HexaBody-CD27 (GEN1053/BNT313) are being co-developed by Genmab and BioNTech; HexaBody-CD38 is being developed in exclusive worldwide license and option agreement with Janssen.

© Genmab 2023

5

For Investor audience only. Not for public information or use. Not for promotional use.

Disclaimer

Genmab A/S published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 17:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GENMAB A/S
12:26pGenmab A/s : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
08:44aEuropean Companies Plan Flurry of Buybacks -- At a Glance
DJ
02/23Global markets live: BAE Systems, Ebay, Nvidia, Lucid Group, Bumble...
MS
02/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Genmab to $34 From $35, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
02/23Notice to Convene the Annual General Meeting of Genmab A/S
GL
02/23Notice to Convene the Annual General Meeting of Genmab A/S
GL
02/22Genmab to Kick Off Share Repurchase Program
MT
02/22Genmab Forecasts Higher Revenue, Lower Operating Profit in FY23
MT
02/22Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employe..
GL
02/22Genmab Files Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENMAB A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 915 M 2 265 M 2 265 M
Net income 2023 4 521 M 643 M 643 M
Net cash 2023 24 065 M 3 425 M 3 425 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 173 B 24 675 M 24 675 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,38x
EV / Sales 2024 7,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 560
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart GENMAB A/S
Duration : Period :
Genmab A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMAB A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 651,00 DKK
Average target price 2 965,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan G. J. van de Winkel President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Pagano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Deirdre P. Connelly Chairman
Tahamtan Ahmadi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Schultz Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENMAB A/S-9.86%24 678
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.29%81 075
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.93%75 217
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.80%35 602
BIONTECH SE-10.54%32 659
BEIGENE, LTD.1.51%23 249