Genmab A/S : Investor Presentation - November 2020

Forward Looking Statement This presentation contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to our products), are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among others, risks associated with product discovery and development, uncertainties related to the outcome of clinical trials, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment, unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of our products in patients, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. Further, certain forward looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this presentation nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law. 2 Our Core Purpose, Strategy & Vision Guide Our Work Core Purpose Our Strategy Vision To improve the lives of patients Turn science into medicine By 2025, our own product has by creating & developing innovative transformed cancer treatment and antibody products Build a profitable & successful biotech we have a pipeline of knock-your- socks off antibodies Focus on Core Competence 3 The Genmab Difference Innovation Powerhouse Transforming Cancer Treatment & Creating Value Strong pipeline of 1st-in-class / best-in-class products Proprietary technologies Deep insight into allow us antibody biology to build a & disease targets world-class pipeline Match in-house expertise with strategic partnerships 4 Track Record & Growth Over 20 Years of Achievement 37 Cumulative INDs since 1999 23 Genmab created product candidates in Ongoing Clinical Trials Multiple Genmab-created Products Approved 7 Years of Profitability Expanding Top Line

Dual-listed in US & DK with 2019 US IPO 5 Solid Foundation Built on a Differentiated Pipeline Potential 1st-in-Class/Best-in-Class Our Own Clinical Pipeline • Tisotumab Vedotin5 • DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB7 • Enapotamab Vedotin • DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB7 • HexaBody®-DR5/DR5 • DuoHexaBody®-CD376 • Epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20)6 • DuoBody-CD3x5T46 R&D Engine Technologies & Pre-Clinical(innovaTV • DuoBody technology 206) study • HexaBody technology in • HexElect® technology Japanese • DuoHexaBody® technology population • Rich Pre-Clinical Pipeline incl. HexaBody-CD388 Solid Financial Base Approved Partnered Products •DARZALEX® (daratumumab) / DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)1 •Kesimpta® (ofatumumab)2 •TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab)3 •Arzerra® (ofatumumab)4 Programs Built on Genmab's Innovation Partner-owned Programs in the Clinic 15 product candidates in clinical development w/ partners

Incl. 7 DuoBody products with Janssen, 1 with Novo Nordisk 6 1In dev. by Janssen; 2 in dev. by Novartis; 3In dev. by Horizon; 4Commercialized by Novartis, no longer in active development. 550:50 w/ Seattle Genetics; 650:50 w/ AbbVie; 750:50 w/ BioNTech, GEN1046 & GEN1042 respectively; 8Genmab is developing HexaBody-CD38 in an exclusive worldwide license and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc DARZALEX® (daratumumab) & DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj): Redefining Treatment of Multiple Myeloma First-in-class CD38 antibody in development to treat cancer Collaboration with Janssen: Genmab entitled to tiered royalty of 12-20% of net sales Approved in certain territories for various multiple myeloma (MM) indications1 DARZALEX FASPRO first and only SubQ CD38 mAb approved in U.S. for treatment of MM $ 2019 WW net sales by J&J: $2,998M See local country prescribing information for approved indications 7 DARZALEX Approvals: US and EU On Track for Approval Across All Lines of MM Treatment US Approvals US Submissions: November November June 2017, May 2018, September 2019, May 2020, August 2020 June 2019, DARZALEX FASPRO 2016, RRMM RRMM FLMM NTE February 2019, 2015, (CASTOR; FLMM NTE FLMM TE (COLUMBA; RRMM Monotherapy (EQUULEUS), (ALCYONE), Split dosing (CASSIOPEIA), (CANDOR), POLLUX), (MAIA), D-Rd PLEIADES) (SIRIUS) D-Vd,D-Rd D-Pd D-VMP D-VTd D-Kd Subcutaneous EU Approvals EU Submissions: April 2016, February 2017, June 2018, FLMM December November January 2020, June 2020, Monotherapy RRMM (CASTOR; NTE (ALCYONE), 2018, 2019, FLMM FLMM TE Subcutaneous (SIRIUS) POLLUX), D-Vd, D-VMP Split dosing NTE (MAIA), (CASSIOPEIA), (COLUMBA; D-Rd D-Rd D-VTd PLEIADES) 8 Daratumumab Proving to be the Critical Driver Across Different Combinations & Treatment Lines sCR Odds Ratio1 or CR+2 MRD-neg rate PFS risk reduction Frontline Relapsed/Refractory Transplant Eligible Transplant Ineligible Ph 3 Ph 2 Ph 3 Ph 3 Ph 3 Ph 3 Ph 3 CASSIOPEIA1,3 GRIFFIN1,4 ALCYONE2,4 MAIA2,4 POLLUX2,4 CASTOR2,4 CANDOR2,4 (D-VTd vs. VTd) (D-VRd vs VRd) (D-VMP vs. VMP) (D-Rd vs. Rd) (D-Rd vs. Rd) (D-Vd vs Vd) (D-Kd vs Kd) 1.60 1.57 ~2x ~2x >2x 3x ~3x 1.5x 2.5x 4x >3x ~5x >7x ~10x 53% NA 58% 44% 56% 69% 37% (HR, 0.47) (HR, 0.42) (HR, 0.56) (HR, 0.44) (HR, 0.31) (HR, 0.63) Ongoing Phase 3: CEPHEUS (D-VRd, NDMM NTE), PERSEUS (D-VRd, NDMM TE) 3Data as per ASCO 2019; 4Data as per ASH 2019 9 Improved Survival for Patients with Multiple Myeloma Overall Survival Analysis from ALCYONE Trial Kaplan-Meier estimates of overall survival in intention-to-treat population. Mateos, MV et al, 'Overall survival with daratumumab, bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone in newly 10 diagnosed multiple myeloma (ALCYONE): a randomized, open-label, phase 3 trial,' The Lancet, published online December 9, 2019 Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) Approved in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Human CD20 Antibody - well validated target Injection for SubQ use approved for RMS in the US First B-cell therapy that can be self-administered by patients at home using Sensoready® autoinjector pen Developed by Novartis: Regulatory submission also made in EU $ Genmab 10% royalty payment of net sales Second Genmab-created product with blockbuster potential 11 Tisotumab Vedotin Genmab's Most Advanced Asset with Potential in Solid Tumors Fully human antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Tissue Factor (TF) in development to treat solid tumors License and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics 50:50 Very favorable topline results, Phase 2 recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer Ongoing trials in cervical, ovarian cancer, other solid tumors Expanding development, additional studies planned 12 Tisotumab Vedotin in Cervical Cancer Designed to Address a High Unmet Medical Need Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer Poor prognosis advanced / recurrent cervical cancer

RR standard therapies generally <15% Median OS 6-8 months

Data ORR & survival after progression on 1L bevacizumab + doublet chemotherapy are limited Conclusions* (previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer) Compelling and durable antitumor activity with manageable and tolerable safety profile

ORR 24%; CR: 7%

Median DOR 8.3 mo

Median PFS (4.2 mo) and OS (12.1 mo) encouraging Clinically meaningful and durable responses observed* N=101 Confirmed ORR (95% CI),a % 24 (15.9−33.3) CR, n (%) 7 (7) PR, n (%) 17 (17) SD, n (%) 49 (49) PD, n (%) 24 (24) Not evaluable, n (%) 4 (4) Response 1.00 DOR 0.60 in 0.80 Remaining 0.40 Median DOR (95% CI) 0.20 8.3 months (4.2−NR) 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Time (months) No. at risk 24 22 16 11 8 3 0 *Data from innovaTV 204 study, Coleman R, et al. Tisotumab Vedotin in Cpreviously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer: Results from the Phase 2 innovaTV 204 / GOG-3023/ENGOT-cx6 Study, ESMO September 21, 2020. Data cutoff: February 06, 2020. Median13 duration of follow-up: 10.0 months. CI, confidence interval; CR, complete response; DOR, duration of response; IRC, independent review committee; NR, not reached; ORR, objective response rate; PD, disease progression; PR, partial response; SD, stable disease. Enapotamab Vedotin Potential in Solid Tumors Fully human ADC, targets tumor-associated AXL AXL over-expressed on many resistant tumors Ph 1/2 study ongoing solid tumors Expansion cohorts recruiting ADC technology license from Seattle Genetics Fully owned by Genmab 14 Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) Potential for Improved Efficacy & Safety in B Cell Malignancies Potential best-in-class therapeutic T cell-mediated killing of CD20-expressing cells SubQ Ph 1/2 trials in B cell malignancies ongoing 50:50 co-development Genmab and AbbVie 15 Epcoritamab: Dose Escalation Data Presented at EHA25 Virtual Congress 2020* Anti-tumor activity 86% ORR in FL ≥ 0.76mg

60% ORR, incl. 3 pts who failed prior CAR-T treatment, in DLBCL/HGBCL ≥12 mg

CAR-T treatment, in DLBCL/HGBCL ≥12 mg Emerging prelim. data highly encouraging with substantial single-agent efficacy

single-agent efficacy Induces rapid and deep responses in heavily pretreated pts with B-NHL across different subtypes Safety No DLTs observed; MTD has not been reached

No treatment-related deaths

treatment-related deaths No discontinuation due to AEs unrelated to disease progression

No Grade ≥ 3 CRS events observed T cell Target B cell CD3 CD20 Cytotoxic activity Dose-escalation data with subcutaneous epcoritamab indicate potential for best-in-class therapy *Dose escaltion data presented on EHA25 Virtual Congress 2020 poster, Data cut-off dates: safety, April 24 2020; efficacy, May 14 2020 16 DuoHexaBody-CD37 (GEN3009) Building Our Pipeline: First DuoHexaBody in the Clinic Combination of DuoBody & HexaBody platforms Novel target for hematologic malignancies Unique mechanism-of-action Dose escalation ongoing 50:50 co-development Genmab and AbbVie 17 DuoBody-CD3x5T4 (GEN1044) Latest in the Clinic Based on proprietary DuoBody technology CD3 bispecific, T cell mediated cytotoxicity of 5T4+ tumor cells 5T4 expressed on multiple solid tumors limited expression in healthy tissue Dose-escalation ongoing 50:50 co-development Genmab and AbbVie 18 DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046) Bispecific Next Generation Checkpoint Immunotherapy First-in-Class Bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 & 4-1BB (CD137) Designed to activate T cells through conditional 4-1BBco-stimulation, while simultaneously blocking the PD1/PD-L1 axis Combining T cell stimulation with checkpoint blockade Ph 1/2 study ongoing in solid tumors 50:50 co-development Genmab and BioNTech 19 DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB (GEN1042) Bispecific Agonistic Antibody Bispecific antibody targeting CD40 & 4-1BB (CD137) Conditionally activates T cells and APC in presence of CD40-expressing cells Phase 1/2 study ongoing in solid tumors 50:50 co-development Genmab and BioNTech See local country prescribing information for approved indications 20 HexaBody-DR5/DR5 (GEN1029) First HexaBody in Clinical Development Targets 2 distinct DR5 epitopes HexaBody platform - DR5 clustering & DR5 agonist activity First 100% Genmab-owned HexaBody product in clinic Phase 1/2 study ongoing in multiple solid tumors 21 2020 Guidance: Recurring Revenue Growth and Focused Investments Income DKKM ~USDM* Key Observations Statement Revenue 9,250 - 9,850 1,423 - 1,515 Operating Expenses (3,850) - (3,950) (592) - (608) Operating Income 5,350 - 5,950 823 - 915 Summary P&L DARZALEX royalties of ~DKK 4.1bn to ~DKK 4.5bn to drive recurring revenue growth

Nearly 90% of USD 750M upfront from AbbVie collab. recognized immediately

Growth in operating expenses driven by expanding and accelerating our clinical pipeline DARZALEX Sales of USD 3.9bn - USD 4.2bn Significant opportunity for growth in 1L MM market

SubQ DARZALEX approvals in H1 in U.S. & EU

Market share gain in the U.S. and RoW driven by uptake in all lines of treatment

8 approved indications in U.S., late stage to 1L MM 22 *2020 Guidance - November 4, 2020 / USD 1.00 = DKK 6.50. Key 2020 Priorities Building a Strong Differentiated Product Pipeline Priority  Targeted Milestones Genmab proprietary*  » Tisotumab vedotin1 - Phase 2 innovaTV 204 safety & efficacy analysis in recurrent/metastatic products ** cervical cancer and engage U.S. FDA for BLA submission subject to trial results » Tisotumab vedotin - data on other solid tumor types » Enapotamab vedotin - data to support late stage development  » Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20)2 Phase 1/2 - decision on recommended Phase 2 dose & initiate expansion cohorts » HexaBody-DR5/DR5 Phase 1/2 - advance dose escalation  » DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB3 Phase 1/2 - initiate expansion cohorts » DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB initial data in H2 2020  » File INDs and/or CTAs for 2 new products Daratumumab4  » U.S. FDA and EMA decision on Phase 3 COLUMBA multiple myeloma SubQ submission » sBLA and MAA Submission Phase 3 ANDROMEDA amyloidosis » sBLA and MAA submission Phase 3 APOLLO multiple myeloma Ofatumumab5  » U.S. FDA decision on regulatory dossier submission in multiple sclerosis Teprotumumab6  » U.S. FDA decision on Phase 3 OPTIC active thyroid eye disease submission *Certain product candidates in development with partners, as noted. 23 **Data anticipated in 2021 1. 50:50 dev. w/ Seattle Genetics; 2. 50:50 dev w/ AbbVie; 3. 50:50 dev. w/ BioNTech; 4. In dev. by Janssen; 5. In dev. by Novartis; 6. In dev. by Horizon Therapeutics Delivering on Genmab's Promise: Innovating Antibodies, Improving Lives Developing new capabilities to bring own product to market Pipeline of 1st-in-class /best-in- class therapies advancing through clinic World-class team with track record of success Creating Substantial Value Unique R&D engine & Significant earnings potential from marketed products strategic alliances 24 Innovating Antibodies, Improving Lives Appendix A Leading International Biotech With Large Free Float Approx. Approx. Warrants ADSs, Nasdaq Market Cap* Global Select DKK 151bn outstanding*: USA USD ~24bn 985,691 (~2%) Ordinary Shares Shares Diluted shares: shares Nasdaq world-wide incl: outstanding*: ~66M Copenhagen, DK USA, UK, DK, NL ~65M As of September 30, 2020 26 Genmab & AbbVie: Collaboration Overview A broad, long-term oncology collaboration with Genmab and AbbVie working together to jointly make all strategy, clinical development and commercialization decisions *Source: Company information and filings. 50/50 partnership across three clinical next- generation bispecific antibody product candidates (epcoritamab, DuoHexaBody-CD37,DuoBody-CD3x5T4) Genmab to book epcoritamab sales in the U.S. and Japan; AbbVie to commercialize epcoritamab RoW - Genmab to receive tiered royalties on RoW net sales Worldwide co-commercialization and profit split of all other programs Discovery Research Collaboration Fourth* largest oncology partnership with total potential value ~USD 3.9bn (up-front cash + milestone payments) to Genmab 27 Advancing Pipeline: Delivering on Our Promise & Creating Value Accelerating Development of Potential "Next Winners" Delivering on Genmab's Promise to Patients DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (epcoritamab) Potential best-in-class: SubQ administration

best-in-class: Pre-clinical / preliminary clinical data shows encouraging safety & efficacy

preliminary clinical data shows encouraging safety & efficacy Expeditious and comprehensive clinical development plan

RP2D decision & expansion cohorts initiation

50:50 AbbVie DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046) Potential first-in-class: Next generation IO

first-in-class: Unmet medical need

FiH clinical study: escalation phase is ongoing

50:50 BioNTech Track Record of Success 28 Advancing Pipeline: Delivering on Our Promise & Creating Value Delivering on Genmab's Promise to Patients Bolstering early stage portfolio •DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB1;DuoHexaBody-CD372;DuoBody-CD3x5T42;HexaBody-CD383 Adding new technologies Data sciences Expanding early stage discovery programs Enhancing clinical development capabilities Track Record of Success 29 1GEN1042, 50:50 w/ BioNTech; 250:50 w/ AbbVie; 3Genmab is developing HexaBody-CD38 in an exclusive worldwide license and option agreement w/ Janssen Biotech, Inc Genmab's Commitment to Society Building a Socially Responsible & Sustainable Company Anchored in our Core Purpose CSR Committee comprised Focus on four main areas of representatives from & Vision variety of functions, chaired by CEO • To improve the lives of • Ensures that Genmab carries • Employee well-being, including patients by creating and out CSR activities effectively health, safety & development developing innovative & communicates clearly and • Ethics in relation to pre-clinical antibody products openly and clinical studies • By 2025 our own product has • Focus on Environment, • Environment, including waste transformed cancer Society and Governance management & recycling treatment and we have a reporting • Business ethics & transparency pipeline of knock-your-socks- off antibodies 30 Innovation Powerhouse: Cutting Edge Proprietary Technologies Technology Principle Applications DuoBody Bispecific antibodies Dual targeting HexaBody Target-mediated Enhanced potency enhanced hexamerization DuoHexaBody Bispecific antibodies with target- Dual targeting + mediated enhanced enhanced potency hexamerization HexElect Two co-dependent antibodies Dual targeting + with target-mediated enhanced enhanced potency & selectivity hexamerization 31 Innovative Clinical and Pre-Clinical Pipeline Genmab's Proprietary1 Products Product Target Developed By Disease Indications Most Advanced Development Phase Pre-Clinical 1 1/2 2 3 Approved Tisotumab vedotin TF 50:50 Genmab Cervical cancer / Seattle Genetics Ovarian cancer Solid tumors Enapotamab vedotin AXL Genmab Solid tumors Epcoritamab CD3, CD20 50:50 Genmab Hematological malignancies (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) / AbbVie DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB PD-L1, 50:50 Genmab Solid tumors (GEN1046) 4-1BB / BioNTech HexaBody-DR5/DR5 DR5 Genmab Solid tumors (GEN1029) DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB CD40, 50:50 Genmab Solid tumors (GEN1042) 4-1BB / BioNTech DuoHexaBody-CD37 CD37 50:50 Genmab Hematologic malignancies (GEN3009) / AbbVie DuoBody-CD3x5T4 CD3, 5T4 50:50 Genmab Solid tumors (GEN1044) / AbbVie IND/CTAs in 2020 Genmab HexaBody-CD38 (GEN3014)2 32 1Certain product candidates in development with partners, as noted. 2Genmab is developing HexaBody-CD38 in an exclusive worldwide license and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc Products Created by Genmab* Including Proposed Label Expansions for Marketed Products Product Target Developed By Disease Indications Most Advanced Development Phase Pre-Clinical 1 1/2 2 3 Approved DARZALEX CD38 Janssen (Tiered (daratumumab) & royalties to Genmab DARZALEX on net global sales) Multiple myeloma1 FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) Daratumumab AL Amyloidosis Non-MM blood cancers Kesimpta CD20 Novartis (Royalties (ofatumumab) to Genmab on net Relapsing multiple sclerosis1 global sales) Arzerra CD20 Novartis Chronic lymphocytic leukemia1,2 (ofatumumab) TEPEZZA Horizon (teprotumumab-trbw) Therapeutics (under IGF-1R sublicense from Thyroid eye disease1 Roche, royalties to Genmab on net global sales) Teprotumumab Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis *Out-licensed products marketed by partner 1See local country prescribing information for precise indications, 2Not in active development Partner-owned Products Incorporating Genmab's Innovation* Product Target Developed By Disease Indications Most Advanced Development Phase Pre-Clinical 1 1/2 2 3 Approved Amivantamab EGFR, cMet Janssen (JNJ-61186372) Teclistamab BCMA, CD3 Janssen (JNJ-64007957) PRV-015 IL-15 Provention Bio (AMG 714) Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) CD25 ADC Therapeutics Mim8 FIX(a), FX Novo Nordisk Talquetamab GPRC5D, CD3 Janssen (JNJ-64407564) JNJ-63709178 CD123, CD3 Janssen JNJ-63898081 PSMA, CD3 Janssen JNJ-67571244 CD33, CD3 Janssen JNJ-70218902 Undisclosed Janssen HuMax-IL8 IL8 BMS Lu AF82422 alpha-Synuclein Lundbeck Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Relapsed or refractory MM Celiac disease Relapsed /Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma Solid tumors Healthy volunteers & hemophilia A Relapsed or refractory MM Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Solid tumors Relapsed or refractory AML or MDS Solid tumors Advanced cancers Parkinson's disease 34 *Out-licensed Products under development by a third-party incorporating Genmab technology and innovation Solid Foundation Built on a Differentiated Pipeline Tisotumab Vedotin Clinical Program innovaTV 204 Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer Potentially registrational 102 pts

Single arm, monotherapy

1° endpoint: confirmed ORR

2° endpoints: duration of response, PFS, OS innovaTV 205 Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer • In combo or mono w/ bevacizumab, pembrolizumab, or carboplatin or weekly monotherapy recurrent or stage IVB cervical cancer Up to 170 pts

1° endpoint: ORR

2° endpoints: Safety, duration of response, time to response,

PFS, OS innovaTV 207 Solid tumors Basket study

Up to 250 pts

Single arm, monotherapy

1° endpoint: ORR

2° endpoints: Safety, disease control rate, duration of response, time to response,

PFS, OS innovaTV 208 Ovarian cancer Ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, peritoneal cancer

Up to 182 pts, incl 12 pt safety run-in

run-in Monotherapy

2 schedules: q3wk & dose dense

1° endpoints: Safety & ORR 35 Tisotumab Vedotin Cervical Cancer Market Size United States3 Japan6 Europe2 New Diagnoses Deaths New Diagnoses Deaths New Diagnoses Deaths 12,578 4,115 9,390 3,654 58,373 24,404 3rd most common gynecologic 2nd most common gynecologic 3rd most common gynecologic cancer in US4 cancer in Japan6 cancer in Europe2* In developed countries, incidence rates are low (<7.9 per 100,000 women) compared with developing countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Central and South America, where incidence is especially high (>30 per 100,000 women)5 *Europe is defined as the 40 countries in the four United Nations-defined areas of Europe and the European Union (EU-27). References: 1. American Cancer Society 2. .EUCAN (2012) 3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cervical Cancer Statistics (2017) 4. UpToDate. 36 5. Ginsburg O et al. Lancet 2017 6. HPV Information Centre Japan (2017) HexaBody-CD38 (GEN3014) Expanding the Potential of CD38 Antibodies Incorporates Highly promising Could potentially IND/CTA planned proprietary data pre-clinical add to and broaden in H2 2020 HexaBody models for MM, DARZALEX technology lymphoma & AML franchise 37 Covering All Stages of MM and Beyond: Key Ongoing* Industry Sponsored Trials Disease High Risk Smoldering MM Front line MM (transplant & non- transplant) Relapsed or Refractory MM ALL Therapy Subcutaneous Monotherapy Dara + VRd Dara + VMP (Asia Pacific) Dara + VRd Dara + R (maintenance) Dara + combinations Dara + I.O. (PD1 & PDL1) Dara + SoC chemo Development Phase Pre-Clinical 1 1/2 2 3 AQUILA CENTAURUS CEPHEUS OCTANS PERSEUS AURIGA NINLARO® (Ph II), Venclexta® (Ph II), Selinexor (Ph I/II) Opdivo® (Ph I/II), Tecentriq® (Ph I) DELPHINUS V = Velcade® , MP = melphalan-prednisone , T = thalidomide d = dexamethasone, R = Revlilmid®, K = Kyprolis®, Pom = Pomalyst® Fully recruited *Does not include trials that may still be ongoing but have clinical data and/ or 38 are the basis for an existing approval. Daratumumab Efficacy in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Updated Phase 3 MAIA Trial (D+Rd, NTE): ASH Dec 2019 • Median PFS not reached in D-Rd arm • MRD-negativity significantly higher with D-Rd vs. Rd (29% vs 9%; P<0.0001) • No new safety concerns • Results continue to support use of D-Rd in 1st line treatment of TIE pts with NDMM 39 D = daratumumab; R = lenalidomide; d = dexamethasone; PFS = progression free survival; MRD - minimal residual disease Ongoing Daratumumab Clinical Trials Janssen Sponsored Phase 3 & 4 Daratumumab Trials Sponsored by Pharma / Biotech Ct.gov Identifier Phase Sponsor Indication Therapy NCT03768960 4 J&J Private Ltd Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab (MMY4008) NCT02252172 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + Rd (MAIA) NCT02195479 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VMP (ALCYONE) NCT02541383 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VTd (CASSIOPEIA) NCT02076009 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Rd (POLLUX) NCT02136134 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Vd (CASTOR) NCT03180736 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Pom-d (APOLLO) NCT03201965 3 Janssen Amyloidosis Daratumumab + CyBorD (ANDROMEDA) NCT03217812 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VMP (Asia Pacific) (OCTANS) NCT03234972 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Vd vs Vd (LEPUS) NCT03277105 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab SubQ vs IV (COLUMBA) NCT03301220 3 Janssen Smoldering MM Daratumumab SubQ (AQUILA) NCT03652064 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VRd (CEPHEUS) NCT03710603 3 Janssen/EMN Untreated MM Daratumumab + VRd (PERSEUS) NCT03901963 3 Janssen Untreated MM / Maintenance Daratumumab + R (AURIGA) 40 Ongoing Daratumumab Clinical Trials Janssen Sponsored Phase 1 & 2 Daratumumab Trials Sponsored by Pharma / Biotech Ct.gov Identifier Phase Sponsor Indication Therapy NCT03384654 2 Janssen Relapsed / Refractory ALL / LL Dara + Vincristine + Prednisone + Doxorubicin (DELPHINUS) NCT02951819 2 Janssen Untreated and Relapsed MM Daratumumab + CyBorD (LYRA) NCT02874742 2 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VRd (GRIFFIN) NCT02316106 2 Janssen Smoldering MM Monotherapy (CENTAURUS) NCT02927925 2 Janssen NKTCL, Nasal Type Monotherapy (VOLANS) NCT03412565 2 Janssen Newly diag. & relapsed / refractory MM Daratumumab SubQ + Rd, VMP & VRd (PLEIADES) NCT03871829 2 Janssen Dara retreatment Daratumumab SubQ+ Kd vs Kd (LYNX) NCT03011034 2 Janssen MDS Daratumumab (or talacotuzumab) (MDS2002) NCT01615029 1/2 Janssen Relapsed and Refractory MM Daratumumab + Rd (GEN503) NCT02852837 1 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Monotherapy (in China) (MMY1003) NCT02519452 1 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Monotherapy, subcutaneous (PAVO) NCT02918331 1 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + Rd (Japan) (MMY1006) NCT03242889 1 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab subq (Japan) (MMY1008) NCT01998971 1 Janssen Various MM Daratumumab + backbone regimens (Vd, VMP, VTd, Pom-d, Kd, KRd) (EQUULEUS) NCT04108195 1 Janssen Multiple Myeloma Daratumuamb + either talquetamab or teclistamab (MMY1002) NCT04121260 1 Janssen Multiple Myeloma Subcutaneous monotherapy (in China) (MMY1010) 41 Ongoing Daratumumab Clinical Trials Other Industry Sponsored Trials Daratumumab Trials Sponsored by Pharma / Biotech Ct.gov Identifier Phase Sponsor Indication Therapy NCT03158688 3 NCT01946477 2 NCT02807454 2 NCT03439293 2 NCT03314181 2 NCT02807558 2 NCT02773030 1/2 NCT02343042 1/2 NCT03481556 1/2 Amgen Relapsed or Refractory MM Celgene Relapsed or Refractory MM Celgene Relapsed and Refractory MM Takeda Relapsed or Refractory MM AbbVie Relapsed or Refractory MM Syros Pharma AML or MDS Celgene Relapsed or Refractory MM Karyopharm Relapsed or Refractory MM Oncopeptides Relapsed or Refractory MM AB Daratumumab + Kd (CANDOR) Daratumumab + Pom-d Daratumumab + Imfinzi (FUSION) Daratumumab + NINLARO (ixazomib) + Dex Daratumumab + Venetoclax + Dex (w/ or w/out bortezomib) Daratumumab + SY-1425 Daratumumab + CC-220 + Dex Daratumumab + Selinexor + Dex (STOMP) Daratumumab + Melflufen + Dex (ANCHOR) NCT01592370 1/2 BMS Relapsed or Refractory MM NCT03837509 1/2 Incyte Relapsed or Refractory MM NCT03989414 1/2 Celgene Various MM NCT02431208 1 Roche Resistant or Refractory MM NCT03068351 1 Roche Resistant or Refractory MM NCT04045028 1 Genentech Relapsed or Refractory MM NCT04136756 1 Nektar Thera. Salvage for MM Daratumumab + nivolumab Daratumumab + INCB001158 Daratumumab + CC-92480 Daratumumab + Tecentriq (atezolizumab) Daratumumab + RO6870810 Daratumumab + tiragolumab Daratumumab + NKTR-255 42 www.genmab.com Attachments Original document

