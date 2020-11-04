Genmab A/S : Investor Presentation - November 2020
Innovating
Antibodies,
Improving Lives
Investor Presentation November 2020
Forward Looking Statement
This presentation contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to our products), are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among others, risks associated with product discovery and development, uncertainties related to the outcome of clinical trials, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment, unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of our products in patients, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. Further, certain forward looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this presentation nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.
Our Core Purpose, Strategy & Vision Guide Our Work
Core Purpose
Our Strategy
Vision
To improve the lives of patients
Turn science into medicine
By 2025, our own product has
by creating & developing innovative
transformed cancer treatment and
antibody products
Build a profitable & successful biotech
we have a pipeline of knock-your-
socks off antibodies
Focus on Core Competence
The Genmab Difference
Innovation Powerhouse Transforming Cancer Treatment & Creating Value
Strong pipeline
of 1st-in-class /
best-in-class
products
Proprietary
technologies
Deep insight into
allow us
antibody biology
to build a
& disease targets
world-class
pipeline
Match in-house
expertise with
strategic
partnerships
Track Record & Growth
Over 20 Years
of Achievement
37 Cumulative INDs since 1999
23 Genmab created product candidates in Ongoing Clinical Trials
Multiple Genmab-created Products
Approved
7 Years of Profitability
Expanding Top Line
Dual-listed in US & DK with 2019 US IPO
Solid Foundation Built
on a Differentiated Pipeline
Potential 1st-in-Class/Best-in-Class
Our Own Clinical Pipeline
•
Tisotumab Vedotin5
•
DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB7
•
Enapotamab Vedotin
•
DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB7
•
HexaBody®-DR5/DR5
•
DuoHexaBody®-CD376
•
Epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20)6
•
DuoBody-CD3x5T46
R&D Engine
Technologies & Pre-Clinical(innovaTV
• DuoBody technology 206) study
• HexaBody technology in
• HexElect® technology Japanese
• DuoHexaBody® technology population
• Rich Pre-Clinical Pipeline incl. HexaBody-CD388
Solid Financial Base
Approved Partnered Products
•DARZALEX® (daratumumab) / DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)1
15 product candidates in clinical development w/ partners
Incl. 7 DuoBody products with Janssen, 1 with Novo Nordisk
1In dev. by Janssen; 2 in dev. by Novartis; 3In dev. by Horizon; 4Commercialized by Novartis, no longer in active development. 550:50 w/ Seattle Genetics; 650:50 w/ AbbVie; 750:50 w/ BioNTech, GEN1046 & GEN1042 respectively; 8Genmab is developing HexaBody-CD38 in an exclusive worldwide license and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc
DARZALEX® (daratumumab) & DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj): Redefining Treatment of Multiple Myeloma
First-in-class CD38 antibody in development to treat cancer
Collaboration with Janssen: Genmab entitled to tiered royalty of 12-20% of net sales
Approved in certain territories for various multiple myeloma (MM) indications1
DARZALEX FASPRO first and only SubQ CD38 mAb approved in U.S. for treatment of MM
$
2019 WW net sales by J&J: $2,998M
See local country prescribing information for approved indications
DARZALEX Approvals: US and EU
On Track for Approval Across All Lines of MM Treatment
US Approvals
US Submissions:
November
November
June 2017,
May 2018,
September 2019,
May 2020,
August 2020
June 2019,
DARZALEX FASPRO
2016, RRMM
RRMM
FLMM NTE
February 2019,
2015,
(CASTOR;
FLMM NTE
FLMM TE
(COLUMBA;
RRMM
Monotherapy
(EQUULEUS),
(ALCYONE),
Split dosing
(CASSIOPEIA),
(CANDOR),
POLLUX),
(MAIA), D-Rd
PLEIADES)
(SIRIUS)
D-Vd,D-Rd
D-Pd
D-VMP
D-VTd
D-Kd
Subcutaneous
EU Approvals
EU Submissions:
April 2016,
February 2017,
June 2018, FLMM
December
November
January 2020,
June 2020,
Monotherapy
RRMM (CASTOR;
NTE (ALCYONE),
2018,
2019, FLMM
FLMM TE
Subcutaneous
(SIRIUS)
POLLUX), D-Vd,
D-VMP
Split dosing
NTE (MAIA),
(CASSIOPEIA),
(COLUMBA;
D-Rd
D-Rd
D-VTd
PLEIADES)
Daratumumab
Proving to be the Critical Driver Across Different Combinations & Treatment Lines
Improved Survival for Patients with Multiple Myeloma
Overall Survival Analysis from ALCYONE Trial
Kaplan-Meier estimates of overall survival in intention-to-treat population. Mateos, MV et al, 'Overall survival with daratumumab, bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone in newly
10
diagnosed multiple myeloma (ALCYONE): a randomized, open-label, phase 3 trial,' The Lancet, published online December 9, 2019
Kesimpta® (ofatumumab)
Approved in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
Human CD20 Antibody - well validated target
Injection for SubQ use approved for RMS in the US
First B-cell therapy that can be self-administered by patients at home using Sensoready® autoinjector pen
Developed by Novartis: Regulatory submission also
made in EU
$
Genmab 10% royalty payment of net sales
Second Genmab-created product with blockbuster potential
Tisotumab Vedotin
Genmab's Most Advanced Asset with Potential in Solid Tumors
Fully human antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Tissue
Factor (TF) in development to treat solid tumors
License and collaboration agreement with Seattle
Genetics 50:50
Very favorable topline results, Phase 2 recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer
Ongoing trials in cervical, ovarian cancer, other solid tumors
Expanding development, additional studies planned
Tisotumab Vedotin in Cervical Cancer
Designed to Address a High Unmet Medical Need
Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer
Poor prognosis advanced / recurrent cervical cancer
RR standard therapies generally <15%
Median OS 6-8 months
Data ORR & survival after progression on 1L bevacizumab + doublet chemotherapy are limited
Conclusions*
(previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer)
Compelling and durable antitumor activity with manageable and tolerable safety profile
ORR 24%; CR: 7%
Median DOR 8.3 mo
Median PFS (4.2 mo) and OS (12.1 mo) encouraging
Clinically meaningful and durable responses observed*
N=101
Confirmed ORR (95% CI),a %
24 (15.9−33.3)
CR, n (%)
7
(7)
PR, n (%)
17
(17)
SD, n (%)
49
(49)
PD, n (%)
24
(24)
Not evaluable, n (%)
4
(4)
Response
1.00
DOR
0.60
in
0.80
Remaining
0.40
Median DOR
(95% CI)
0.20
8.3 months
(4.2−NR)
0
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
Time (months)
No. at risk 24
22
16
11
8
3
0
Coleman R, et al. Tisotumab Vedotin in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer: Results from the Phase 2 innovaTV 204 / GOG-3023/ENGOT-cx6 Study, ESMO September 21, 2020. Data cutoff: February 06, 2020.
Solid Foundation Built on a Differentiated Pipeline
Tisotumab Vedotin Clinical Program
innovaTV 204
Recurrent or metastatic
cervical cancer
Potentially registrational 102 pts
Single arm, monotherapy
1° endpoint: confirmed ORR
2° endpoints: duration of response, PFS, OS
innovaTV 205
Recurrent or metastatic
cervical cancer
• In combo or mono
w/ bevacizumab, pembrolizumab, or carboplatin or weekly monotherapy recurrent or stage IVB cervical cancer
Up to 170 pts
1° endpoint: ORR
2° endpoints: Safety, duration of response, time to response,
PFS, OS
innovaTV 207
Solid tumors
Basket study
Up to 250 pts
Single arm, monotherapy
1° endpoint: ORR
2° endpoints: Safety, disease control rate, duration of response, time to response,
PFS, OS
innovaTV 208
Ovarian cancer
Ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, peritoneal cancer
Up to 182 pts, incl 12 pt safety run-in
Monotherapy
2 schedules: q3wk & dose dense
1° endpoints: Safety & ORR
Tisotumab Vedotin
Cervical Cancer Market Size
United States3
Japan6
Europe2
New Diagnoses
Deaths
New Diagnoses
Deaths
New Diagnoses
Deaths
12,578
4,115
9,390
3,654
58,373
24,404
3rd most common gynecologic
2nd most common gynecologic
3rd most common gynecologic
cancer in US4
cancer in Japan6
cancer in Europe2*
In developed countries, incidence rates are low (<7.9 per 100,000 women) compared with developing countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Central and South America, where incidence is especially high (>30 per 100,000 women)5
*Europe is defined as the 40 countries in the four United Nations-defined areas of Europe and the European Union (EU-27).
References: 1. American Cancer Society 2. EUCAN (2012) 3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cervical Cancer Statistics (2017) 4.UpToDate. 5. Ginsburg O et al. Lancet 2017 6. HPV Information Centre Japan (2017)
36
5. Ginsburg O et al. Lancet 2017 6. HPV Information Centre Japan (2017)
HexaBody-CD38 (GEN3014)
Expanding the Potential of CD38 Antibodies
Incorporates
Highly promising
Could potentially
IND/CTA planned
proprietary
data pre-clinical
add to and broaden
in H2 2020
HexaBody
models for MM,
DARZALEX
technology
lymphoma & AML
franchise
Covering All Stages of MM and Beyond: Key Ongoing* Industry Sponsored Trials
Disease
High Risk Smoldering MM
Front line MM (transplant & non- transplant)
Relapsed or Refractory MM
ALL
Therapy
Subcutaneous
Monotherapy
Dara + VRd
Dara + VMP (Asia Pacific)
Dara + VRd
Dara + R (maintenance)
Dara + combinations
Dara + I.O. (PD1 & PDL1)
Dara + SoC chemo
Development Phase
Pre-Clinical
1
1/2
2
3
AQUILA
CENTAURUS
CEPHEUS
OCTANS
PERSEUS
AURIGA
NINLARO® (Ph II), Venclexta® (Ph II), Selinexor
(Ph I/II)
Opdivo® (Ph I/II), Tecentriq® (Ph I)
DELPHINUS
V = Velcade® , MP = melphalan-prednisone , T = thalidomide d = dexamethasone, R = Revlilmid®, K = Kyprolis®, Pom = Pomalyst®
Fully recruited
*Does not include trials that may still be ongoing but have clinical data and/ or are the basis for an existing approval.
are the basis for an existing approval.
Daratumumab Efficacy in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
Updated Phase 3 MAIA Trial (D+Rd, NTE): ASH Dec 2019
• Median PFS not reached in D-Rd arm
• MRD-negativity significantly higher with D-Rd vs. Rd (29% vs 9%; P<0.0001)
• No new safety concerns
• Results continue to support use of D-Rd in 1st line treatment of TIE pts with NDMM
39
D = daratumumab; R = lenalidomide; d = dexamethasone; PFS = progression free survival; MRD - minimal residual disease
Ongoing Daratumumab Clinical Trials
Janssen Sponsored Phase 3 & 4
Daratumumab Trials Sponsored by Pharma / Biotech
Ct.gov Identifier
Phase
Sponsor
Indication
Therapy
NCT03768960
4
J&J Private Ltd
Relapsed or Refractory MM
Daratumumab (MMY4008)
NCT02252172
3
Janssen
Untreated MM
Daratumumab + Rd (MAIA)
NCT02195479
3
Janssen
Untreated MM
Daratumumab + VMP (ALCYONE)
NCT02541383
3
Janssen
Untreated MM
Daratumumab + VTd (CASSIOPEIA)
NCT02076009
3
Janssen
Relapsed or Refractory MM
Daratumumab + Rd (POLLUX)
NCT02136134
3
Janssen
Relapsed or Refractory MM
Daratumumab + Vd (CASTOR)
NCT03180736
3
Janssen
Relapsed or Refractory MM
Daratumumab + Pom-d (APOLLO)
NCT03201965
3
Janssen
Amyloidosis
Daratumumab + CyBorD (ANDROMEDA)
NCT03217812
3
Janssen
Untreated MM
Daratumumab + VMP (Asia Pacific) (OCTANS)
NCT03234972
3
Janssen
Relapsed or Refractory MM
Daratumumab + Vd vs Vd (LEPUS)
NCT03277105
3
Janssen
Relapsed or Refractory MM
Daratumumab SubQ vs IV (COLUMBA)
NCT03301220
3
Janssen
Smoldering MM
Daratumumab SubQ (AQUILA)
NCT03652064
3
Janssen
Untreated MM
Daratumumab + VRd (CEPHEUS)
NCT03710603
3
Janssen/EMN
Untreated MM
Daratumumab + VRd (PERSEUS)
NCT03901963
3
Janssen
Untreated MM / Maintenance
Daratumumab + R (AURIGA)
Ongoing Daratumumab Clinical Trials
Janssen Sponsored Phase 1 & 2
Daratumumab Trials Sponsored by Pharma / Biotech
Ct.gov Identifier
Phase
Sponsor
Indication
Therapy
NCT03384654
2
Janssen
Relapsed / Refractory ALL / LL
Dara + Vincristine + Prednisone + Doxorubicin (DELPHINUS)