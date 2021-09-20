Genmab A/S : TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein Expressed on Cervical Cancer Cells (Form 6-K)

TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein Expressed on Cervical Cancer Cells

● New Monotherapy Approved for Use in a Cancer with Limited Treatment Options

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, and BOTHELL, Wash.; DATE, 2021 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to TIVDAKTM (tisotumab vedotin-tftv), the first and only approved antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. TIVDAK is approved under the FDA's Accelerated Approval Program based on tumor response and the durability of the response. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.1

"Once recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer progresses, there is a need for more options for these patients," said Robert L. Coleman, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, US Oncology Research and lead investigator of the innovaTV 204 clinical trial. "This is an important development for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer."

In the innovaTV 204 clinical trial, TIVDAK was evaluated in 101 patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who had received no more than two prior systemic regimens in the recurrent or metastatic setting, including at least one prior platinum-based chemotherapy regimen. Results from the trial showed a 24 percent confirmed objective response rate (ORR) (95% CI; 15.9-33.3), as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1 criteria. The median duration of response (DOR) was 8.3 months (95% CI; 4.2 to not reached).

The prescribing information for TIVDAK includes a BOXED WARNING for ocular toxicity, and Warnings for peripheral neuropathy, hemorrhage, pneumonitis, and embryo-fetal toxicity. The most common (≥25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were hemoglobin decreased (52%), fatigue (50%), lymphocytes decreased (42%), nausea (41%), peripheral neuropathy (39%), alopecia (39%), epistaxis (39%), conjunctival adverse reactions (37%), hemorrhage (32%), leukocytes decreased (30%), creatinine increased (29%), dry eye (29%), prothrombin international normalized ratio increased (26%), activated partial thromboplastin time prolonged (26%), diarrhea (25%), and rash (25%). Please see Important Safety Information below.1

"We are thrilled to see this new treatment approved by the FDA. We are grateful to have another option for this devastating disease," said Tamika Felder, Founder, Cervivor.

"TIVDAK's approval as a monotherapy in the U.S. is an important milestone for women with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy, as they are in need of a new treatment option and we look forward to making it available to them," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Genmab. "The journey towards the approval of TIVDAK started nearly two decades ago with innovative research by scientists at Genmab and Seagen and reflects on our purpose of making an impact in the lives of cancer patients and their families. Today's announcement marks Genmab's evolution into a fully integrated biotechnology company and we would like to thank patients, caregivers, investigators and our collaborators for their participation in our clinical studies."