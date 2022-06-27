Genmab A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - Form 6-K

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; June 27, 2022 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On June 17, 2022 Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to mitigate dilution from warrant exercises and to honor our commitments under our Restricted Stock Units program.

The share buy-back program is expected to be completed no later than August 31, 2022 and comprises up to 370,000 shares.

The following transactions were executed under the program from June 20, 2022 to June 24, 2022:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated through last announcement - - June 20, 2022 17,000 2,031.45 34,534,650 June 21, 2022 14,000 2,079.05 29,106,700 June 22, 2022 June 23, 2022 15,000 14,000 2,119.19 2,145.49 31,787,850 30,036,860 June 24, 2022 12,000 2,251.41 27,016,920 Total 72,000 152,482,980 Accumulated under the program 72,000 152,482,980

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Genmab holds 305,885 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.47% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back program is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour Regulation." Further details on the terms of the share buy-back program can be found in our company announcement no. 22 dated June 17, 2022.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of people with cancer. For more than 20 years, Genmab's vision to transform cancer treatment has driven its passionate, innovative and collaborative teams to invent next-generation antibody technology platforms and leverage translational research and data sciences, fueling multiple differentiated cancer treatments that make an impact on people's lives. To develop and deliver novel therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Genmab's proprietary pipeline includes bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.