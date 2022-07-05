Genmab A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - Form 6-K

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; July 4, 2022 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On June 17, 2022 Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to mitigate dilution from warrant exercises and to honor our commitments under our Restricted Stock Units program.

The share buy-back program is expected to be completed no later than August 31, 2022 and comprises up to 370,000 shares.

The following transactions were executed under the program from June 27, 2022 to July 1, 2022:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated through last announcement 72,000 152,482,980 June 27, 2022 13,000 2,265.64 29,453,320 June 28, 2022 13,000 2,248.06 29,224,780 June 29, 2022 June 30, 2022 13,000 13,000 2,226.95 2,288.31 28,950,350 29,748,030 July 1, 2022 5,000 2,322.09 11,610,450 Total 57,000 128,986,930 Accumulated under the program 129,000 281,469,910

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Genmab holds 362,885 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.55% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back program is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour Regulation." Further details on the terms of the share buy-back program can be found in our company announcement no. 22 dated June 17, 2022.

