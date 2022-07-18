Log in
Genmab Announces That AbbVie Will Submit Marketing Authorization Application to European Medicines Agency for Epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20) for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
GL
Genmab A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - Form 6-K

07/18/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; July 18, 2022 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On June 17, 2022 Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to mitigate dilution from warrant exercises and to honor our commitments under our Restricted Stock Units program.

The share buy-back program is expected to be completed no later than August 31, 2022 and comprises up to 370,000 shares.

The following transactions were executed under the program from July 11, 2022 to July 15, 2022:

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated through last announcement

151,000

334,613,680

July 11, 2022

4,000

2,494.45

9,977,800

July 12, 2022

4,000

2,476.62

9,906,480

July 13, 2022

July 14, 2022

3,500

3,500

2,459.66

2,496.79

8,608,810

8,738,765

July 15, 2022

3,000

2,518.07

7,554,210

Total

18,000

44,786,065

Accumulated under the program

169,000

379,399,745

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Genmab holds 398,883 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.61% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back program is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour Regulation." Further details on the terms of the share buy-back program can be found in our company announcement no. 22 dated June 17, 2022.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of people with cancer. For more than 20 years, Genmab's vision to transform cancer treatment has driven its passionate, innovative and collaborative teams to invent next-generation antibody technology platforms and leverage translational research and data sciences, fueling multiple differentiated cancer treatments that make an impact on people's lives. To develop and deliver novel therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Genmab's proprietary pipeline includes bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Contact:
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com


This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.


Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®;HexaBody in combination withthe HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody® and HexElect®.

Disclaimer

Genmab A/S published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
