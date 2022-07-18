Genmab A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - Form 6-K

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; July 18, 2022 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On June 17, 2022 Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to mitigate dilution from warrant exercises and to honor our commitments under our Restricted Stock Units program.

The share buy-back program is expected to be completed no later than August 31, 2022 and comprises up to 370,000 shares.

The following transactions were executed under the program from July 11, 2022 to July 15, 2022:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated through last announcement 151,000 334,613,680 July 11, 2022 4,000 2,494.45 9,977,800 July 12, 2022 4,000 2,476.62 9,906,480 July 13, 2022 July 14, 2022 3,500 3,500 2,459.66 2,496.79 8,608,810 8,738,765 July 15, 2022 3,000 2,518.07 7,554,210 Total 18,000 44,786,065 Accumulated under the program 169,000 379,399,745

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Genmab holds 398,883 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.61% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back program is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour Regulation." Further details on the terms of the share buy-back program can be found in our company announcement no. 22 dated June 17, 2022.

