Genmab A/S specializes in the research and development of human and therapeutic antibodies intended for treating cancers, infectious diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. Net sales break down by type of income as follows: - royalties (80%); - income from research and development (12.1%); - other (7.9%): primarily income from partnership agreement. At the end of 2022, the group had a portfolio of more than 20 products in clinical development phase and 20 in preclinical development phase. Denmark accounts for all net sales.