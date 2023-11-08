Stock GMAB GENMAB A/S
PDF Report : Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S

Equities

GMAB

DK0010272202

Biotechnology & Medical Research

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 09:30:43 2023-11-08 am EST
2,202.00 DKK +8.31% +7.62% -25.06%
03:26pm HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Genmab to $49 From $51, Maintains Buy Rating MT
03:22pm GENMAB : Better-than-expected Q3; lower-end of sales guidance upgraded Alphavalue
Company Profile

Genmab A/S specializes in the research and development of human and therapeutic antibodies intended for treating cancers, infectious diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. Net sales break down by type of income as follows: - royalties (80%); - income from research and development (12.1%); - other (7.9%): primarily income from partnership agreement. At the end of 2022, the group had a portfolio of more than 20 products in clinical development phase and 20 in preclinical development phase. Denmark accounts for all net sales.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2024-02-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Genmab A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
2,033.00DKK
Average target price
2,747.61DKK
Spread / Average Target
+35.15%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Bio Therapeutic Drugs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
GENMAB A/S Stock Genmab A/S
-25.09% 19 025 M $
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
+30.98% 97 513 M $
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+15.15% 88 352 M $
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Stock WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
+10.80% 36 706 M $
ARGENX SE Stock argenx SE
+36.41% 29 328 M $
BIONTECH SE Stock BioNTech SE
-31.85% 24 335 M $
BEIGENE, LTD. Stock BeiGene, Ltd.
-10.11% 20 580 M $
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION Stock Legend Biotech Corporation
+33.21% 12 122 M $
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Stock Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
-2.31% 11 464 M $
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Stock Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
-36.00% 7 758 M $
Bio Therapeutic Drugs
