Genmab improves its 2022 financial guidance





COPENHAGEN, Denmark; August 8, 2022 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that it is improving its 2022 financial guidance published on May 11, 2022. The improved guidance is driven primarily by increased royalty revenue due to higher net sales of DARZALEX and the positive net foreign exchange impact of the strong U.S. Dollar.

Genmab expects its 2022 revenue to be in the range of DKK 12,000 – 13,000 million, an increase to the previous guidance of DKK 11,000 – 12,000 million, driven primarily by the continued strong growth of DARZALEX net sales as well as the positive impact of the strong U.S. Dollar. Genmab’s projected revenue for 2022 primarily consists of DARZALEX royalties. Such royalties are based on Genmab’s revised estimate of DARZALEX 2022 net sales of USD 7.8 – 8.2 billion compared to Genmab’s previous estimate of USD 7.5 – 8.0 billion.

Genmab anticipates its 2022 operating expenses to be in the range of DKK 7,600 – 8,200 million, an increase to the previous guidance of DKK 7,200 – 7,800 million, driven by increased investment related to pipeline progression and epcoritamab launch readiness activities as well as the negative impact of the strong U.S. Dollar.

Genmab now expects its 2022 operating profit to be in the range of DKK 3,800 – 5,400 million, an increase to the previous guidance of DKK 3,200 – 4,800 million, driven primarily by the items described above.

Revised Previous (DKK million) Guidance Guidance Revenue 12,000 - 13,000 11,000 – 12,000 Operating expenses (7,600) - (8,200) (7,200) - (7,800) Operating profit 3,800 - 5,400 3,200 – 4,800

Genmab’s financial results for the first half of 2022 will be published on August 10, 2022.

The above expectations are based on assumptions including those described on pages 5 and 6 of the Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2022 (Company Announcement No. 17/2022) as well as an updated USD/DKK exchange rate of 6.8, compared to the previous exchange rate of 6.4.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of people with cancer. For more than 20 years, Genmab’s vision to transform cancer treatment has driven its passionate, innovative and collaborative teams to invent next-generation antibody technology platforms and leverage translational research and data sciences, fueling multiple differentiated cancer treatments that make an impact on people’s lives. To develop and deliver novel therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline includes bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

