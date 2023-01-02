Advanced search
Genmab Announces Submission of Japan New Drug Application for Epcoritamab for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma
AQ
Genmab to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/02/2023 | 07:57am EST
Media Release

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; January 2, 2023

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that its CEO, Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., will present a company update at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM CET on January 11, 2023. The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on Genmab’s website at https://ir.genmab.com/events-and-presentations#content

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose guiding its unstoppable team to strive towards improving the lives of patients through innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 20 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational research and data sciences, which has resulted in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. To help develop and deliver novel antibody therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with Knock-Your-Socks-Off (KYSO) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

Contact:        
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody® and HexElect®.


Media Release no. i01
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Kalvebod Brygge 43
1560 Copenhagen V
Denmark

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 14 134 M 2 031 M 2 031 M
Net income 2022 6 853 M 985 M 985 M
Net cash 2022 21 796 M 3 132 M 3 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 192 B 27 619 M 27 619 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 560
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart GENMAB A/S
Duration : Period :
Genmab A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMAB A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 2 941,00 DKK
Average target price 3 039,58 DKK
Spread / Average Target 3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan G. J. van de Winkel President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Pagano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Deirdre P. Connelly Chairman
Tahamtan Ahmadi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Schultz Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENMAB A/S0.00%27 619
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%77 057
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%74 127
BIONTECH SE0.00%36 506
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.00%34 297
BEIGENE, LTD.0.00%22 843