Genmab A/S and Seagen Inc. announced that the Phase 3 innovaTV 301 global trial in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer patients with disease progression on or after front-line therapy who received TIVDAK® (tisotumab vedotin-tftv), compared with chemotherapy alone, met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). An Independent Data Monitoring Committee determined that OS crossed the pre-specified efficacy boundary at interim analysis. The key secondary endpoints of investigator-assessed progression-free survival and objective response rate also demonstrated statistical significance.

The safety profile of TIVDAK in innovaTV 301 is consistent with the known safety profile of TIVDAK as presented in the U.S. prescribing information, and no new safety signals were observed. The results of innovaTV 301/ENGOT cx-12/GOG 3057, a global, randomized, open-label Phase 3 trial, add to the previous results of innovaTV 204, which served as the basis for the accelerated approval of TIVDAK in the United States. Subject to discussions with regulatory authorities, the results from innovaTV 301 are intended to serve as the pivotal confirmatory trial for the U.S. accelerated approval and support global regulatory applications.

The innovaTV 301 China extension study has been initiated and continues to enroll patients, in collaboration with Zai Lab Limited.