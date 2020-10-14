Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.    GNMK

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(GNMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GenMark Diagnostics : FDA grants emergency clearance for GenMark test that screens for the flu, coronavirus and other viruses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
California-based lab test manufacturer GenMark Diagnostics announced Thursday that the FDA granted an emergency authorization for its rapid molecular test.
The test simultaneously looks for more than 20 different viruses and bacteria including the coronavirus.
Flu and Covid-19 patients typically develop similar early symptoms, which could make it difficult this flu season for doctors and nurses to diagnose patients and pursue the best treatment.
A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City.
A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
California-based lab test manufacturer GenMark Diagnostics announced Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for its rapid molecular test that can distinguish between more than 20 different viruses and bacteria, including the coronavirus.

Flu and Covid-19 patients typically develop similar symptoms early on in the virus, which could make it difficult this flu season for doctors and nurses to diagnose patients and pursue the best treatment. Tests like GenMark's that are able to simultaneously screen for the flu, the coronavirus and other pathogens could be crucial to helping hospitals effectively treat Covid-19 and influenza patients this winter, public health specialists say.

Shares of Genmark shot up about 15% after the close but pared gains and were up more than 4% in after-hours trading.

"While we can't predict what cold and flu season is going to look like this year, we know that we have to arm healthcare providers with the necessary tools to quickly and accurately diagnose the cause of infections in seriously ill patients, so syndromic testing is going to be critical," Scott Mendel, GenMark's CEO, said in a statement.

The test, called ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2, uses a nasopharyngeal swab to collect samples and provides results in less than two hours, according to the company. It added that the test was funded in part by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is a part of the Department of Health and Human Services. Through the contract, BARDA awarded up to $749,000 to the company for the development of the test, the company said in March.

The test was approved for use in Europe about a month ago, the company said. The FDA previously authorized a GenMark's diagnostic test for the coronavirus.

Attachments

Disclaimer

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 16:59:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
01:05pGENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : With flu season ahead, GenMark launches single test for CO..
PU
01:00pGENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : FDA grants emergency clearance for GenMark test that scree..
PU
10/08GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
10/08GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : rsquo; ePlex® Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2) Receives ..
AQ
10/08GenMark Diagnostics' ePlex® Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2) Receives EUA f..
GL
10/08GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : Provides Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2..
AQ
10/08GenMark Diagnostics Provides Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter ..
GL
09/23GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/22Milestone Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board of Directors with Two New Appoint..
AQ
09/14GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : rsquo; ePlex® Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2) achieves ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 164 M - -
Net income 2020 -16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 89,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -48,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 876 M 876 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,88x
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,60 $
Last Close Price 12,33 $
Spread / Highest target 86,5%
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Mendel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin C. O'Boyle Chairman
Johnny Ek Chief Financial Officer
Tyler Jensen SVP-Engineering & Product Technical Support
Daryl Jay Faulkner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.156.34%875
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC43.91%184 629
DANAHER CORPORATION47.00%160 149
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.78%88 433
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.107.53%68 027
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-9.51%60 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group