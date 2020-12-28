Log in
GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

12/28/2020 | 04:05pm EST
CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

GenMark’s management is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in a virtual setting on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.

GenMark’s management is also scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference in a virtual setting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.

ABOUT GENMARK

GenMark is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections.  For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
ir@genmarkdx.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
