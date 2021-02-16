Log in
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

02/16/2021 | 05:35pm EST
CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.

GenMark’s management team is scheduled to present in a virtual setting on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com

ABOUT GENMARK
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark’s proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark’s eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit genmarkdx.com

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
ir@genmarkdx.com



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -95,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 631 M 1 631 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 22,74 $
Spread / Highest target 5,54%
Spread / Average Target -7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Mendel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johnny Ek Chief Financial Officer
Kevin C. O'Boyle Chairman
Tyler Jensen SVP-Engineering & Product Technical Support
Daryl Jay Faulkner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.55.75%1 631
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.03%201 271
DANAHER CORPORATION10.70%174 835
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.26%95 094
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.16.09%93 119
ILLUMINA, INC.36.42%73 695
