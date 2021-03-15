Log in
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(GNMK)
GenMark Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GNMK

03/15/2021 | 11:25am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) to Roche is fair to GenMark shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Roche will acquire all outstanding shares of GenMark common stock for $24.05 per share in cash.

Halper Sadeh encourages GenMark shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether GenMark and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for GenMark shareholders; (2) determine whether Roche is underpaying for GenMark; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for GenMark shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of GenMark shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages GenMark shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.