GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(GNMK)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

03/15/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. ("GenMark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNMK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Roche Holdings, Inc., a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the Company's shareholders will receive $24.05 for each share of GenMark that they hold.

If you own GenMark shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/GNMK/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether GenMark's board acted in the best interest of GenMark's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the $24.05 offer price adequately compensates GenMark's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to GenMark's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-genmark-diagnostics-inc-301247565.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
