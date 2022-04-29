Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Genmin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEN   AU0000136590

GENMIN LIMITED

(GEN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:57:38 pm EDT
0.2050 AUD   +3.80%
04:03aGENMIN : Application for quotation of securities - GEN
PU
04/08Genmin Limited Announces Changes in Company Secretary
CI
03/30Genmin Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genmin : Application for quotation of securities - GEN

04/29/2022 | 04:03am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

GENMIN LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

GEN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,000,000

29/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity GENMIN LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code GEN

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 81141425292

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GENAH : OPTION EXPIRING 14-AUG-2022 EX $0.04

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GEN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

29/4/2022

29/4/2022

1,000,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 29/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 1,000,000

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.04000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genmin Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -7,20 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,7 M 56,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart GENMIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genmin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,20 AUD
Average target price 0,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Vince Ariti Executive Chairman
Zaiqian Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Michael Norman Arnett Non-Executive Chairman
Brian van Rooyen Independent Non-Executive Director
Pietro Amico Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENMIN LIMITED-5.95%57
VALE S.A.5.40%79 754
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED13.12%47 426
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED6.37%9 783
NMDC LIMITED22.04%6 223
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-22.85%5 700