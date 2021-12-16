Log in
Genmin : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GEN

12/16/2021 | 11:29pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

GENMIN LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

GENAE

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

3,750,000

17/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GENMIN LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

81141425292

1.3

ASX issuer code

GEN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

GENAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/12/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Zaiqian Zhang

Zaiqian Zhang

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02367598-6A1029976?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The Performance Rights are issued pursuant to the Company's Incentive Performance Rights Plan.

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

3,750,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

GEN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

282,287,850

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

GENAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

122,420,981

GENAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 22-JUN-2024 RESTRICTED

720,000

GENAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

6,885,000

GENAF : OPTION EXPIRING 06-JUN-2022 RESTRICTED

124,403

GENAG : OPTION EXPIRING 14-AUG-2022 RESTRICTED

4,800,000

GENAH : OPTION EXPIRING 14-AUG-2022 EX $0.04

1,000,000

GENAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2023 EX USD$0.15

1,254,479

GENAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 22-JUN-2023 RESTRICTED

480,000

GENAM : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2024 EX USD$0.15

280,000

GENAN : OPTION EXPIRING 07-MAR-2026 RESTRICTED

5,000,000

GENAL : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2024 RESTRICTED

250,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genmin Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,10 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,2 M 55,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart GENMIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genmin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 AUD
Average target price 0,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Vince Ariti CEO, Non-Independent Director & MD
Zaiqian Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Michael Norman Arnett Non-Executive Chairman
Brian van Rooyen Independent Non-Executive Director
Pietro Amico Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENMIN LIMITED0.00%52
VALE S.A.-11.48%66 281
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-19.76%40 864
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-27.59%8 914
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.0.00%6 573
NMDC LIMITED19.19%5 288