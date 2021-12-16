|
Genmin : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GEN
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GENMIN LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday December 17, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GENMIN LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
|
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
|
+securities in that class
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
|
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
Zaiqian Zhang
|
|
Zaiqian Zhang
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
|
|
or a summary of the terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02367598-6A1029976?access_token=8
|
|
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
|
|
|
|
The Performance Rights are issued pursuant to the Company's Incentive Performance Rights Plan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue details
|
|
|
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
|
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
GEN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
282,287,850
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
GENAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
|
122,420,981
|
GENAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 22-JUN-2024 RESTRICTED
|
720,000
|
GENAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
6,885,000
|
GENAF : OPTION EXPIRING 06-JUN-2022 RESTRICTED
|
124,403
|
GENAG : OPTION EXPIRING 14-AUG-2022 RESTRICTED
|
4,800,000
|
GENAH : OPTION EXPIRING 14-AUG-2022 EX $0.04
|
1,000,000
|
GENAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2023 EX USD$0.15
|
1,254,479
|
GENAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 22-JUN-2023 RESTRICTED
|
480,000
|
GENAM : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2024 EX USD$0.15
|
280,000
|
GENAN : OPTION EXPIRING 07-MAR-2026 RESTRICTED
|
5,000,000
|
GENAL : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2024 RESTRICTED
|
250,000
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
5 / 6
|
