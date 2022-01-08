Genocea Biosciences : H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference
H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference
Disclaimer
Genocea Biosciences Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 00:17:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Sales 2021
1,65 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-31,8 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
26,0 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-2,16x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
59,2 M
59,2 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
20,1x
EV / Sales 2022
32,9x
Nbr of Employees
72
Free-Float
91,8%
Chart GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
1,03 $
Average target price
6,70 $
Spread / Average Target
550%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.