    LAB B   MX01LA010006

GENOMMA LAB INTERNACIONAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(LAB B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
14.05 MXN   -0.71%
Genomma Lab Internacional B De C : 4Q-2023 Earnings Call Advisory
PU
03/08Transcript : Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
02/23Transcript : Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
Genomma Lab Internacional B de C : 4Q-2023 Earnings Call Advisory

04/10/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Investor Relations

T. +52 (55) 5081 0000 investor.relations@genommalab.com

Genomma Lab Internacional S.A.B. DE C.V.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Presenters:

Mr. Marco Sparvieri, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer

Date:

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time:

11:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)

Webcast:

To register please click on here

(After register is completed you will receive an email confirmation with a

personal invitation)

Note:

Genomma Lab will report First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release on Wednesday,

April 26, 2023 after the Mexican Market (BMV) close.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

www.inversionistas.genommalab.com

1

Disclaimer

Genomma Lab International SAB de CV published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 21:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
