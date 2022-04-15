Genomma Lab Internacional B de C : PROXY 2022 – Genomma Lab informs the amount to be proposed of remuneration for the Board of Directors and The Audit & Corporate Practices Committee Members

Daniel Suárez Neria Investor Relations

PROXY: GENOMMA LAB INFORMS THE AMOUNT TO BE PROPOSED OF REMUNERATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS & AUDIT & CORPORATE

PRACTICES COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Mexico City, April 15, 2022 - Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence, informs that the remuneration for attending each session of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Corporate Practices Committee will remain the same as previously approved by the Shareholders last year. The total amount is not expected to exceed US$ 400,000 in the year.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit: www.genommalab.com

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

