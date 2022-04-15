Genomma Lab Internacional B de C : PROXY 2022 – Genomma Lab informs the amount to be proposed to the Shareholder's Meeting for the 2022 Share Buyback Program

Daniel Suárez Investor Relations

PROXY: GENOMMA LAB INFORMS THE AMOUNT TO BE PROPOSED TO THE

SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING FOR THE 2022 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Mexico City, April 15, 2022- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence, informs the maximum amount to be proposed, to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, for the 2022 share buyback program. Please note that the Company has never executed the full amount authorized. Management has always been very prudent with the use of cash flow.

In accordance with section IV, Article 56 of the Mexican Securities Market Law, the maximum amount to be proposed to the shareholders meeting, which would be allocated for the repurchase of Company shares, during 2022, will be an amount equal to the balance of the total accumulated distributable net profits of Genomma Lab for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2021, less the amount of the legal reserve as applicable.

For further understanding of the Article 56, section IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law states (Spanish Version):

For the last 5 fiscal years, the total amount invested in the share buyback program has not exceeded 2% of the total amount authorized each year by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting.

Total InvestmentYearShares Repurchased (MXN) % of Total Shares Outstanding 2017 200,000 $4,010,589 0.0% 2018 8,916,900 $134,025,396 0.9% 2019 6,223,147 $90,962,924 0.6% 2020 605,000 $11,078,191 0.1% 2021 7,896,875 $155,924,884 0.8%

Note: In accordance with applicable law, the statutory legal reserve is already fully funded by an amount of $382.59 million Mexican Pesos.

The Board of Directors pledges a holding limit of up to 10% of Company's issued share capital in treasury.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit: www.genommalab.com

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

