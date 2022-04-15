Genomma Lab Internacional B de C : PROXY 2022 – Genomma Lab informs the proposed amendment to article third of the corporate statutes

Daniel Suárez Investor Relations

PROXY: PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE THIRD OF THE CORPORATE

STATUTES

Ciudad de México April 15, 2022 - Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence, informs that a proposal will be made to the Shareholder's Meeting to amend article third of the By-laws of Genomma Lab, for the purpose of simplifying the list of activities that the Company carries out. The foregoing, is due to recent reforms to labor and tax laws in Mexico.

Activities such as transport, logistics and specialized promotions, among others, would be removed from the list of activities contemplated by such article third.

The activities no longer listed in the amended article third, would be performed by the Company's affiliates or subsidiaries in accordance with applicable law.

As a matter of courtesy, below is the English translation of the proposed draft for the amendment to Article Third of the Company By-laws:

Genomma Lab Corporate purpose

Article Third.- The corporate purpose of the Company shall be:

a) The manufacture, distribution, import, export and commercialization of all kinds of medicines, whether or not they require a medical prescription for their sale, food supplements, cosmetics, perfumery, beauty and personal care products, hygiene products, dermatological formulations, teas, non-alcoholic beverages and infant formulas, in Mexico and abroad, directly or indirectly, and for its own account or for the account of third parties.

b) Obtain, acquire, develop, commercialize, improve, use, grant and receive licenses, or dispose under any legal title of all kinds of patents, trademarks, certificates of invention, trade names, utility models, industrial designs, industrial secrets and any other industrial property rights, as well as copyrights, options thereon and preferences, whether in Mexico or abroad.

c) Promote, incorporate, organize, operate, acquire and participate in the capital stock or assets of all types of commercial or civil corporations, associations or companies, whether industrial, commercial, service or of any other nature, whether national or foreign, including through the acquisition of shares, partnership interests, participations, convertible debentures, and subscription and purchase options issued by such corporations, associations or companies, including trustee rights.

d) Buy, sell, report, sell short, in cash, futures or forwards, shares, debentures, commercial paper, bankers' acceptances, treasury certificates and, in general, any security or debt instrument; give or receive as guarantee or loan securities or debt instruments, obtain and grant credit for the purchase and sale of securities or debt instruments and enter into securities reporting operations.

e) Obtain all kinds of loans or credits, issue debentures, bonds, commercial paper, stock exchange certificates and any other analogous or similar instruments, without or with the granting of specific guarantees through pledge, mortgage, constitution of an administration trust, guarantee and/or source of payment, or under any other legal title; as well as, grant any type of financing or loan to mercantile or civil corporations, companies and institutions with which the Company has business relations or social participations, receiving or not receiving specific real or personal guarantees.

f) Subscribe all kinds of credit instruments, and endorse, guarantee and encumber them in any form under the terms of Article 9 of the General Law of Credit Instruments and Transactions; as well as carry out factoring and book discounting operations.

g) Receive from any third party and grant in favor of companies, associations and institutions in which the Company has, directly or indirectly, an interest or participation, or with which the Company has business relations, all kinds of personal and real guarantees and sureties of obligations or debt instruments, becoming surety and/or guarantor and/or warrantor of such persons, or of any third party.

h) Give or take on lease or in bailment; acquire, possess, exchange, alienate, transfer, dispose or encumber the ownership or possession of all kinds of movable and immovable assets, as well as other real or personal rights over them, which are necessary or convenient for its corporate purpose or for the operations or corporate purposes of the commercial or civil companies, associations and institutions in which the Company has any interest or participation of any nature.

i) In general, to enter into and perform all acts, contracts and related, accessory or incidental transactions that may be necessary or convenient for the achievement of the corporate purpose.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit: www.genommalab.com

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

