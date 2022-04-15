Genomma Lab Internacional B de C : PROXY 2022 – Genomma Lab nominees for Board of Directors and Committees to serve from April 2022 to April 2023

Daniel Suárez Neria Investor Relations

T. +52 (55) 5081 0000 investor.relations@genommalab.com

PROXY: GENOMMA LAB NOMINEES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

COMMITTES TO SERVE FROM APRIL 2022 TO APRIL 2023

Mexico City, April 15, 2022 - Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an

increasing international presence, announces the names and biographical information of the Board of Director and Audit and Corporate Practices Committee nominees to be approved at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Rodrigo Herrera Aspra (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Herrera is a founding shareholder of Genomma Lab. He has more than 20 years of experience in Marketing and Brand positioning strategies. He holds a Bachelor´s Degree in Engineering and Administration at

Universidad Anáhuac, and graduated with a Master's in Senior Management from Colegio de Graduados en

Alta Dirección.

Sabrina Herrera Aspra (Non Independent Director)

Sabrina worked in Public Relations, Administration and Finance for several companies over the past 15 years, including Posadas de México and Genomma Lab Internacional until 2015. Ms. Herrera holds a Bachelor's Degree in IT from Universidad Anáhuac, and has a Master's in Senior Management from Colegio de Graduados

en Alta Dirección.

Jorge Ricardo Gutiérrez Muñoz (Independent Director. Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee)

Mr. Gutiérrez holds a degree in in Public Accounting from Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN) and has a Master's degree in Finance from Universidad La Salle. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of: Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Pochteca, S.A.B. de C.V. and Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.He has also served as CEO of Mexichem.

Juan Alonso (Independent Director. Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee)

Mr. Alonso has been CEO of ZAO Future Technologies and Chairman of Domino's Pizza Jalisco SA de CV. In 2007, he partnered with Israel BSG Real Estate Investments, to develop nearly one million square meters of residential and commercial property in Russia. He is the majority shareholder of ZAO SILVER Nizhny Novgorod, the water bottler Nestle in Russia. Previously, he was President of Domino's Pizza Jalisco, SA de CV, Master franchisee of Domino's Pizza in central Mexico, as well as the majority shareholder of Baskin Robbins DF.

Javier Vale Castilla (Independent Director)

Chairman of Grupo Vale Euro RSCG, one of the leading advertising agencies in Mexico and 18 countries in Latin America. He has extensive experience in various TV networks, including Televisa. He holds a BS in Electronic Engineering from ESIME - Instituto Politcnico Nacional. He was awarded a Doctorate Honoris Causa from Centro Universitario de Comunicacin.

Ignacio González Rodríguez (Independent Director)

Mr. González is the CEO of FAGO and Board member of Pavisa, a 60-year old company specialized in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty glass and crystal-based packaging materials for a wide range of industries including cosmetics and pharmaceutical, as well as ultra premium liquor and quality food & beverage.

He holds a BS in Marketing from ITESM and a graduate diploma from IPADE.

1

Burkhard Wittek (Non Independent Director)

Founding Partner and CEO of Forum Family Office Services GmbH ("FFO"), a company located in Munich, Germany, with assets that exceed $100 million Euros. Mr. Wittek has more than 35 years of experience in asset management, he was a senior partner with worldwide responsibility for the consumer goods/retail and healthcare sectors for the Boston Consulting Group and advisor to the Private Equity Fund MTH München-Trust Holding GmbH. Mr. Wittek has a Ph. D. in business Administration by the University of Innsbruck and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) by the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. Currently, Mr. Wittek participates as non-executive chairman of the Board of Members of Inmunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC, Cobos Fluid Systems GmbH, RDL Group GmbH and Suxxeed Sales For Your Suxxess GmbH.

Carlos Javier Vara Alonso (Independent Director)

Founder of Vace Partners. Before joining Vace Partners Carlos worked for 9 years at Citigroup as head of the Mexico and Latin America Investment Banking team. Carlos is currently a member of the Board of Directors and Finance Committee of Grupo Gigante, member of the Board of Directors and President of the Development Committee of Hoteles Presidente, shareholder and member of the Board of Directors of Fhipo and former member of both Aeromexico's Board of Directors and Finance Committee. His transaction experience includes work with companies in diverse industries such as financial institutions, consumer goods, retail, industrial conglomerates, education, transportation, and metals and mining mostly. Carlos graduated in Economics from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM), and has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) by the Yale School of Management.

Juan Carlos Gavito Aspe (Independent Director. Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee)

Mr. Gavito founded Airos Capital, an investment management firm that targets both public and private market investments. He has over 10 years of experience in Investment banking and Private equity. Prior to Airos, he was a Director at Nexxus Capital, where he participated in the IPOs of Genomma Lab and Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, as well as private M&A transactions (i.e. Harmon Hall, Nasoft, Crédito Real, Mármoles Arca) and also served in the Board of various Companies including Taco Holdings and Recubre. He holds a Bs In Industrial Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a MBA from IPADE.

Marco Francisco Forastieri Muñoz (Independent Director)

Mr Forastieri was Senior Partner of Ernst & Young (EY) Law Practice, where he held the Leadership position in the Latin America North Region. Prior to EY. Also, he founded the law firm Forastieri Abogados. Mr. Forastieri holds a Law Degree from Escuela Libre de Derecho. He is also a member of the Board of other Mexican Corporations. Mr. Forastieri served as Secretary (non-member) of the Board of the Company until February 2020.

AUDIT AND CORPORATE PRACTICES COMMITTEE NOMINEES Juan Ricardo Gutiérrez Muñoz (Chairman)

Juan Alonso

Juna Carlos Gavito Aspe

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit:

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

www.genommalab.com/inversionistas/

2