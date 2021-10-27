Genomma Lab Q3 2021 Earnings Release

Genomma Lab Internacional Reports

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Mexico City, October 27, 2021 - Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B)

("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the third quarter

ended September 30, 2021. All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The following tables provide an abridged Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the percentage change in the third quarter 2021 as compared with the same period in 2020:

Q3 2021 % Sales Q3 2020 % Sales Var. % Net Sales 3,983.9 100.0% 3,427.9 100.0% 16.2% Gross Profit 2,454.9 61.6% 2,189.9 63.9% 12.1% Operating Income 783.5 19.7% 731.7 21.3% 7.1% EBITDA(1) 819.0 20.6% 769.4 22.4% 6.5% Net Income 393.2 9.9% 409.1 11.9% (3.9%)

EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

Comments from the CEO

Mr. Jorge Luis Brake, Genomma Lab's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We recently celebrated Genomma's 25-year anniversary of delivering value to our many important stakeholders. The commemoration was also an opportunity to reflect on our Company's commitment to strong sustainable growth through innovation and disruption. This long-term vision enabled another consecutive quarter of exceptional top-line, operational and profitability results despite the challenging operating environment, driven by an increased market presence with exciting line extensions, new formulations, and product launches during the quarter. Genomma's success in this regard underscores our Company's resilience, and our ability to flexibly adapt to consumers' needs. However, it's also testament to our operating management team's considerable skill and experience, particularly our strengthened supply chain team, and their ability to maximize our potential by leveraging and expanding our innovation, portfolio and brands' success throughout new channels and markets."

He added: "The GMP certification we were granted for our solids and semi-solids manufacturing facility during the third quarter was another important milestone in optimizing our supply chain- one of the four pillars of Genomma's growth strategy. Our new fully-operational industrial cluster enables us to improve product quality and our overall value proposition while reducing manufacturing costs and inventory levels, with an improved cash conversion cycle."

1