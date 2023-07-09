Certain Ordinary Shares of Genova Property Group AB (publ) are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 10-JAN-2023 to 9-JUL-2023.
Details:
The Company has, with customary exceptions,undertaken to not issue additional shares during a period of 180 calendar days calculated from the settlement date.
Certain Ordinary Shares of Genova Property Group AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023.
Yesterday at 06:00 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023