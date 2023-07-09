Certain Ordinary Shares of Genova Property Group AB (publ) are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 10-JAN-2023 to 9-JUL-2023.

Details:
The Company has, with customary exceptions,undertaken to not issue additional shares during a period of 180 calendar days calculated from the settlement date.