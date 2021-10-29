Genova Property Group Interim report January–September 2021
Interim report, January-September /2021
The period in summary
January-September 2021 period
Rental income amounted to SEK 225.2m (168.3), an increase of 34%.
Net operating income amounted to SEK 170.6m (130.2), an increase of 31%.
Income from property management1 increased 32% to SEK 65.9m (50.0), of which income from property management attributable to ordinary shareholders was SEK 17.9m (18.5), corresponding to SEK 0.45 (0.55) per ordinary share.
Net income after tax amounted to SEK 348.4m (309.8), corresponding to SEK 7.59 (8.26) per ordinary share.
Long-termnet asset value attributable to ordinary shareholders increased 28% to SEK 2,935.3m (2,299.8), corresponding to SEK 69.94 (58.11) per ordinary share.
Since Q4 2020, currency effects are no longer included in income from property manage- ment and are presented on a separate line in the income statement where the comparative figures have been restated.
July-September 2021 quarter
Rental income amounted to SEK 83.4m (57.7), an increase of 45%.
Net operating income amounted to SEK 66.4m (45.3), an increase of 47%.
Income from property management1 increased 6% to SEK 31.1m (29.4), of which income from property management attributable to ordinary shareholders was SEK 19.1m (18.9), corresponding to SEK 0.48 (0.48) per ordinary share.
Net income after tax amounted to SEK 84.6m (78.8), corresponding to SEK 1.83 (1.73) per ordinary share.
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jan-Dec
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Rental income, SEKm
225.2
168.3
83.4
57.7
231.1
Net operating income, SEKm
170.6
130.2
66.4
45.3
177.4
Income from property management, SEKm1
65.9
50.0
31.1
29.4
60.8
Income from property management per ordinary share, SEK1
0.45
0.55
0.48
0.48
0.53
Residential units under construction, no.2
863
438
863
438
540
Residential units completed, no.3
35
89
35
35
137
Net investment, SEKm
1,811.7
706.6
361.4
432.2
1,074.7
Loan-to-value ratio, %
60.5
55.9
60.5
55.9
55.2
Equity/assets ratio, %
37.9
37.9
37.9
37.9
39.0
Interest-coverage ratio, times4
2.2
1.8
2.2
2.1
1.8
Long-term net asset value, SEKm
3,714.4
2,818.1
3,714.4
2,818.1
2,883.0
Long-term net asset value attributable to ordinary shareholders, SEKm
2,935.9
2,299.8
2,935.9
2,299.8
2,364.6
Total no. of ordinary shares outstanding, 000s5
41,977
39,577
41,977
39,577
39,577
Long-term net asset value attributable to ordinary shareholders per
ordinary share, SEK
69.94
58.11
69.94
58.11
59.75
Since Q4 2020, currency effects are no longer included in income from property management and are presented on a separate line in the income statement where the comparative figures have been restated.
Including 40 hotel rooms.
Completed residential units in 2021 pertains to hotel rooms.
Excluding non-recurring costs.
Restated for Q1 2020 to correspond to the number following the withdrawal of every other share in the second quarter of 2020.
2 Genova Interim report January-September 2021
SEK 7,555 m
6,867
61%
SEK 3,714 m
Property value
Residential building rights
Loan-to-value ratio
Long-term net asset value
Value of investment properties per geography
SEKm
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
31 Dec
31 Dec
31 Dec
31 Dec
31 Dec
30 Sep
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Greater Stockholm
Uppsala
Other
Rental income
SEKm
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2019
2020
2021
Project development
14%
55%
Other
Greater
Stockholm
31% Uppsala
Total of 6,867 residential building rights
30 September 2021
Rental apartments 70% Co-operative apartments 23%
Community service properties 6% Other 1%
Genova has a high level of activity in new construction that will considerably strengthen our earnings capacity.
Genova Interim report January-September 2021
3
Significant events during and after the end of the period
First quarter
In January, Genova announced a sig- nificant acceleration in the pace of its ongoing construction of properties for own long-term management by starting the construction of projects in Knivsta and Enköping, and expanded the area in the ongoing project in Norrtälje. In total, these projects comprise approx- imately 60,000 sqm and more than 1,000 rental apartments.
In January 2021, the Board of Genova set new operational growth targets for the company and extended the busi- ness plan to cover the period up to the end of 2025.
In Uppsala, the existing rental agree- ment with a school for approximately 6,000 sqm was extended until 31 August 2041, with an annual rental value of approximately SEK 11m. In Gävle, the rental agreement with a playland chain for approximately 3,600 sqm was extended until 2029, with an annual rental value of SEK 4.5m.
In February, Genova successfully issued green capital securities of SEK 500m under a framework of SEK 1,250m.
In March, Genova entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of community service properties located in attractive areas of Greater Stockholm at an underlying property value of SEK 970m.
In March, Genova entered into a barter agreement in which Genova will acquire two community service-ori- ented properties and additional build- ing rights in Lund and Haninge for SEK 477m, and divest four commercial properties and one project property for
SEK 657m. The acquired properties have potential for future development of both residential units and community service properties.
Second quarter
In April, Genova announced that the company had proposed a redemption of preference shares outstanding
in accordance with the redemption clause in the Articles of Association, as set out in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.
Also in April, Genova published a pro- spectus and applied for admission of its green capital securities to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
In May, a new green rental agree- ment was signed with the Swedish Police Authority for six years and an extension with Botkyrka Municipal- ity for three years. The agreements, which relate to properties in Tumba, cover almost 9,000 sqm with a total annual rental value of approximately SEK 13.6m. Rental levels in the new agreements have been increased by an average of 25% with rents up to SEK 1,600/sqm.
In May, Genova successfully issued a further tranche of green capital securi- ties of SEK 200m under its outstand- ing green framework.
In May, Genova agreed to acquire a green project property for warehouse and logistics purposes in Uppsala. The property is strategically located and upon completion will contain approx- imately 14,000 sqm of lettable area for warehouse and logistics purposes. The total investment for Genova when completed will amount to SEK 210m
(SEK 15,000/sqm) before deductions for deferred tax. Accession took place in August 2021.
In May, the Annual General Meeting of Genova resolved on the redemption of all preference shares in the company in accordance with the redemption clause in the company's Articles of Association. The record date for the redemption was set as 9 June 2021. 7 June was the last day of trading in Genova's preference shares.
In May, the Annual General Meeting resolved to issue a maximum of 400,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new ordinary share in the company for SEK 125.10 per ordinary share during the period as of 20 June 2024 until the date that follows 30 calendar days thereafter. All employees have been offered to participate in the programme and in June the staff sub- scribed for 400,000 warrants.
In June, an agreement was signed to acquire properties with development potential in Täby at an underlying prop- erty value of SEK 92m. Annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 5.5m with initially expected net operat- ing income of approximately SEK 4.7m. The total lettable area is approximately 4,400 sqm with a total land area of approximately 6,300 sqm. Genova deems that future residential building rights will amount to approximately 16,000 sqm gross lighted floor area. Accession took place on 1 September 2021.
In June, an agreement was signed to acquire properties with development potential in Uppsala at an underlying property value of SEK 97m. Annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 6.9m with initially expected net operating income of just over SEK 4.8m. The total
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak is continuing to have both humanitarian and economic effects on the world around us, and posing a challenge for people, society and the business community. Genova's priority is to protect the health of our employees and tenants and to minimise the risk of spreading the virus. We will continue to monitor the situation and are continuously assessing the risks for Genova.
However, the effects of COVID-19 on Genova have been manageable to date, and our assessment is that the basic con-
ditions for a relatively limited impact on the company will remain favourable. Genova has a stable financial position, good liquidity and a diversified tenant mix, where approximately 63% of the rental income is derived from residential units, publicly funded operations and supermarkets. Rental apartments and community service properties in Greater Stockholm and the Uppsala Region account for almost 80% of the rental value of Genova's ongoing and planned project development.
4 Genova Interim report January-September 2021
lettable area is approximately 4,900 sqm with a total land area of approximately 9,200 sqm. Genova deems that future residential building rights could amount to approximately 23,000 sqm gross lighted floor area. Accession took place on 1 September 2021.
In June, Genova published a prospectus and applied for admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm of its green capital securities issued in May 2021.
Third quarter
In July, a new two-year commercial rental agreement was signed for 2,000 sqm in the Boländerna 9:11 property in Uppsala. The annual rental value is approximately SEK 2.1m.
In August, Genova issued subsequent senior unsecured green bonds in the amount of SEK 250m due 9 September 2024 and amended and restated the terms and conditions for its existing senior unsecured bond due 2024.
In August, Genova became a partner to Läxhjälpen whereby Genova will offer financial assistance to the foundation over a period of three years.
In September, Genova published a prospectus and applied for admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm of its green bonds issued in August 2021.
In September, an agreement was signed to acquire 50% of shares in the property and project development company Järngrinden AB for SEK 562.5m, of which SEK 275m will be paid as a capital contribution in the form of a share issue in Järngrinden and SEK 287.5m in the form of the direct acquisition of existing shares from Järngrinden's principal owner, including two call options to acquire an additional 50% of shares within five and seven years, respectively.
In September, Genova completed a directed issue of 2.4 million new ordi- nary shares at a subscription price of SEK 120 per share, directed to insti- tutional investors. As a result of the directed issue, Genova raised SEK 288m less costs. Investors in the directed issue comprised a number of Swedish and international institutional investors.
Events after the end of the period
In October, Genova issued subsequent senior unsecured green bonds in the amount of SEK 100m due 9 September
2024 under the existing framework of SEK 750m which has now been fully utilised.
In October, Genova announced that almost 7,000 sqm had been let in the Söderhällby 1:9 property in Uppsala with an annual rental value of approx- imately SEK 8.3m. The property was acquired in May 2021 as a project prop- erty totalling approximately 14,000 sqm of lettable area for warehouse and logistics. Since the acquisition, Genova has successfully completed a number of strategic lettings.
In October, Genova announced that the company is taking a comprehensive approach to the planned development of a new district in Skarpnäck. Genova already owns two properties in Skarp- näck and has now signed a strategically important land-use agreement with the City of Stockholm to expand the building right. Genova is planning to build almost 500 residential units in the area and the future expected building right, after the land allocation, amounts to a lettable area of approximately 42,000 sqm gross lighted floor area.
At the end of October, the acquired shares in Järngrinden were accessed.
Genova Interim report January-September 2021
5
