Receives Gold standard recognition for excellence in AI and tech workplaces

Reaffirms Genpact's commitment to empowering data scientists to learn, innovate, and build careers while driving unparalleled outcomes for clients

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced that it has earned the 5th spot in the annual Analytics India Magazine (AIM) "50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work For" list.

Firms appearing on this list have robust workplace policies, have undertaken initiatives to build a conducive work environment and provide all the resources needed for data scientists to grow and succeed in their careers.

"Businesses are at an inflection point in this rapidly evolving AI-driven world of work," said Sreekanth Menon, Global Lead for AI, Genpact. "Fostering a culture of innovation, creativity and continuous learning is a non-negotiable and we believe giving our talent the tools and building the right capabilities to stay at the forefront of the AI revolution is key. This award is testament to our people-first culture, and commitment to driving outsized value for ourselves and our clients around the world."

Genpact is up from the 6th position on the same list last year. To determine the 2024 list, AIM surveyed hundreds of employers across India to gather insights into how they cultivate an exemplary culture of innovation for data scientists. The evaluation was based on seven key parameters: upskilling and mentorship, employee engagement and productivity, recognition and rewarding excellence, benefits and well-being, workplace diversity and inclusion, a culture of cross-functional collaboration, and comprehensive leave policies and work flexibility.

See the full list of 50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work For here.

The Best Firm Certification by AIM is the gold standard in identifying and recognizing great data science workplaces, highlighting those who drive innovation and shape the future of data science.

About Analytics India Magazine (AIM)

Analytics India Magazine (AIM) chronicles technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science & big data by highlighting the innovations, players, and challenges shaping the future of India through promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

