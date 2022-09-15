Advanced search
Genpact Named to Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List

09/15/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Recognition underscores Genpact's end-to-end capabilities and sustained success in creating value for clients by driving real-world transformation   

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022" by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

To determine the list, Forbes and Statista conducted an independent evaluation of thousands of multinational management consultancies across 13 industries and 14 functional areas. These firms were then evaluated based surveys results of peers, including partners and executives from the management consultancies, as well as clients of the management consultancies, to identify the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022.  To make it to this year's list, global consulting companies were assessed on their ability to adapt and remain competitive during the Covid-19 pandemic, while also evolving to better provide services to their client's changing needs.  

"In today's dynamic environment, businesses are looking for partners that can help them accelerate their transformation journeys, leveraging digital technologies and data with process and industry expertise to unlock actionable insights to drive tangible outcomes," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "Our inclusion in Forbes' World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 list reflects our relentless focus on driving Data-Tech-AI services and being a partner of choice for creating business outcomes that matter for our clients and the world."

This is Genpact's latest recognition added to its growing list of industry and workplace awards, including: World's Most Ethical Companies 2022 by Ethisphere Institute, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022 list, Frost & Sullivan and TERI Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2022, CSO50 Awards 2022, Asia's Best Diversity Reporting by Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2021, Bloomberg's 2022 Gender equality index, among others.

See the full awards and winners list on the Forbes website, here.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT:
Roopanki Kalra
Genpact Media Relations
+(91)99716-34388
roopanki.kalra@genpact.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-named-to-forbes-worlds-best-management-consulting-firms-2022-list-301625715.html

SOURCE Genpact


